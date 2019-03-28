South Carolina Fifth-Grader Dies After Classroom Fight: 'She Was a Wonderful Student'

A South Carolina fifth-grader died Wednesday morning after a classroom fight, PEOPLE confirms.

RaNiya Wright, a Forest Hills Elementary School student, died at 9:39 a.m. March 27 at the Medical University of South Carolina, two days after suffering injuries during a fight with another fifth-grade student.

In a press statement obtained by PEOPLE, the Colleton County School District said school administrators “ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school.”

No weapons were involved in the incident, police said.

“This was a physical altercation that took place between two fifth grade students at Forest Hills Elementary,” Colleton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Shalane Lowes wrote in an email to PEOPLE.

Lowes said the case is active and no arrests or criminal charges have been made.

RaNiya Wright and her mother Ashley GoFundMe

However, a student from the Walterboro school has been suspended until the investigation is complete, according to the school district press release.

An autopsy to determine how the 10-year-old died is scheduled for Friday, according to Lowes.

According to a police incident report obtained by PEOPLE, officers were called to the school about 1 p.m. Monday about a student who “collapsed.” The student, later identified as RaNiya, was in the nurse’s station.

The Post and Courier reports that at the time the girl was “unconscious but breathing.”

Her heartbroken mother Ashley Wright has been keeping friends and family informed of her daughter’s condition on Facebook.

On Wednesday she shared the tragic news that Niya, as her daughter also went by, did not make it.

“As of 9:39 my baby girl has gain her wings 😇😢 justice4Ny,” Ashley wrote.

On Tuesday, Ashley shared a photograph of her daughter on life support. Aside from asking for prayers, Ashley also warned other parents to be vigilant about bullying, which she says lead to her daughter’s injuries.

“This is what bullying cause 😤 , stay woke PARENTS,” Ashley said on Facebook.

School district officials described RaNiya as a “wonderful student.”

“She loved to write, spend time with her friends, play basketball and loved being a big sister.”

According to the school district, she was a junior usher at her church. “Our entire school district is saddened by this event. It is very difficult to experience the death of a young person.”

“We are taking the time today to provide services and support to our students, our teachers, our staff and family members,” Colleton County School District spokesperson Sean Gruber tells PEOPLE. “That is who we are focusing on right now.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for medical and funeral expenses to help RaNiya’s family. So far it has raised more than $26,000 of its $30,000 goal.