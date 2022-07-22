S.C. Dad Was Killed by 4 Pit Bulls in May — Now Owner Will Be Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
Police in South Carolina this week confirmed the owner of the four dogs responsible for the fatal mauling of a young father in May will face criminal charges.
An obituary for Scottie Lee Brigman notes that the 36-year-old man is survived by two daughters.
Police found Brigman on May 14, dead in the middle of a dirt road in Ruby.
Surrounding his body, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, were four dogs.
The four animals were seized by police, and their fate will ultimately be decided by a local judge.
Investigators say Brigman's clothes had been shredded by the animals, and that his body was covered in bites.
Dental impressions taken from the seized pit bulls and compared with the bite marks on Brigman's body confirms they were behind the fatal attack, say police.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office tells PEOPLE that authorities plan to charge Shantell Ross, who owns the dogs, with involuntary manslaughter as well as three counts of vicious unleashed animals.
Ross had not been arrested as of Thursday morning, and attempts to reach Ross for comment were unsuccessful.
Ross' age was not provided.