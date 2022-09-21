Authorities Searching for Missing S.C. Couple Find Body — and Man Is Charged with Murder

William Loyd Cagle was apprehended in Colorado and charged with murder

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on September 21, 2022 04:02 PM
Terry Chermak and William Todd Cagle
Terry Chermak and William Cagle. Photo: Facebook

A man reported missing along with a woman is now considered a murder suspect after deputies discovered an unidentified body inside a South Carolina home, authorities say.

While investigating the disappearance of 48-year-old William Loyd Cagle and 49-year-old Terry Chermak Tuesday morning, deputies discovered a deceased individual at a Laurens County home, according to a Laurens County Sheriff's Office news release.

The body has not yet been identified, according to authorities.

Cagle was arrested Tuesday evening in Colorado, the release reads.

He is currently being held on a charge of murder at the Downtown Detention Center in Denver.

Online records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf and it is unclear if he entered a plea to the charge.

Cagle and Chermak were last seen Sept. 9 in downtown Greenville, S.C., a missing persons flyer released before Cagle's arrest reads. According to multiple reports, the pair were in a dating relationship.

Cagle's phone was last pinged in North Carolina on Saturday evening, while Chermak's phone was last pinged Sunday morning in Florida, per the flyer.

The investigation remains ongoing.

