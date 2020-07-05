The incident took place at Lavish Lounge in Greenville, South Carolina, just before 2 a.m.

2 Killed, At Least 8 Injured After Shooting at South Carolina Club Hosting 'Very Large Crowd' for Concert

At least two people are dead and eight others injured after a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub early Sunday morning, according to several reports.

The incident took place at Lavish Lounge in Greenville, South Carolina, just before 2 a.m. local time, Greenville County authorities told ABC News and WYFF 4. Injured victims in the shooting were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"About 1:50 this morning, two deputies were patrolling this area and had just left a call, [and] saw a large commotion outside the club and heard gunshots," Sheriff Hobart Lewis told WYFF in a video interview. "Those two deputies immediately ran inside and it was an active shooter situation and started to try to clear some people out of the way."

The Greenville County Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lewis said "all the shots came from inside the club" and that the nightclub was hosting a "very, very, very, large crowd" for a concert when the shooting took place.

"There's a lot of shell casings inside," Lewis told WYFF. "Everything is turned over. There are a few chairs in there, food on the floor, some bottles busted. You can tell somebody left in a hurry. There are some pretty large amounts of blood."

The sheriff said that while they do have "some suspect information" they don't have a person of interest they can name at this time. "We are still gathering that information it is still a very active investigation," Lewis said.

He also told ABC News that authorities are looking for at least two suspects after obtaining a video that shows at least two shooters inside the club.

According to reports, Lavish Lounge's advertised a July 4 performance by trap rapper Foogiano on Facebook, which has since been taken down. The rapper also shared a post on Instagram hours before the concert writing, "🗣Greenville y’all ready⁉️ tonight bout to be a f------movie 🎥 🥶🥶🥶🥶."

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has not lifted restrictions on large group gatherings amid the state's efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Lewis told CNN that investigators are looking into whether the club had been granted an exception for the concert.