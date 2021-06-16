Shamar Sherif Jackson "couldn't get away because it was so many dogs coming from different directions," his father said

S.C. Boy, 7, Is Mauled to Death by Dogs While Looking for His Chihuahua with Brother

Authorities in South Carolina continue to investigate the death of a 7-year-old boy who was mauled to death in Marion on Sunday.

Shamar Sherif Jackson, a straight-A first grader at Lake View Elementary School, died Sunday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

"It appears the small child was mauled" by more than one dog "while walking in his neighborhood with his brother, who was able to escape," reads a sheriff's office statement on the boy's death. "The investigation continues and we are actively seeking the dogs and their possible owner."

On Monday, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Cleo Road, not far from where Shamar was attacked.

"Five adult dogs and one puppy were seized" during the search.

As of Wednesday morning, no criminal charges had been filed.

Information on the breeds of the dogs involved was not available.

It was also unclear Wednesday whether any of the seized dogs were involved in the attack, had been euthanized, or if officials planned to put the animals down.

Carnell Jackson, Shamar's father, said the siblings were out looking for their Chihuahua when a pack of dogs approached.

"They couldn't get away because it was so many dogs coming from different directions," Jackson told The State newspaper. "I didn't think I would come home and find my son dead."

The paper reports the boy's clothes were torn from his body by the dogs.

In the meantime, donations are being sought to help cover Shamar's funeral costs