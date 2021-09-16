S.C. Authorities Launch Criminal Investigation into 2018 Trip-and-Fall Death of Murdaughs' Housekeeper

In addition to authorities opening a criminal investigation, the housekeeper's family has filed a civil suit against Alex Murdaugh

Authorities with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have opened a criminal investigation into the 2018 death of the Murdaugh family's housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield, 57, was pronounced dead at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston after being injured in a reported trip-and-fall incident while working inside the Murdaughs' Hampton County home on Feb. 26, 2018.

In an announcement on Wednesday, SLED officials stated that a coroner had recently found inconsistencies surrounding Satterfield's death. The incident was not reported to the coroner in 2018, and there was no autopsy performed at the time.

Details of Satterfield's fall have not been disclosed. It's unclear who was at the home at the time of the incident, or who might face criminal charges.

In a civil lawsuit also filed Wednesday, Satterfield's sons allege that they never received the insurance money that they were supposed to receive after a wrongful death suit.

In a lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, Michael "Tony" Satterfield and Brian Harriott allege that Alex Murdaugh approached them after Gloria Satterfield died. They claim that Murdaugh told them to sue him.

According to the lawsuit, Murdaugh personally introduced Satterfield's sons to attorney Corey Fleming and recommended that he should represent them in the lawsuit.

Murdaugh did not disclose at the time that Fleming had been his college roommate and was the godfather to one of his sons, the lawsuit alleges.

According to the complaint, Murdaugh's insurance company agreed to a partial settlement of the claims associated with Satterfield's death in the amount of $505,000 to Satterfield's sons.

But Satterfield's sons claim that they never received their cut of the money. They have hired new attorneys.

While the civil suit continues, police will investigate Satterfield's death to see if there is any criminal liability in the case.