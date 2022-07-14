Alex Murdaugh Indicted for Murders of Wife and Son

The embattled South Carolina attorney has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

A grand jury in Colleton County, South Carolina, indicted Alex Murdaugh in connection with the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

PEOPLE confirms that Murdaugh, 54, has been charged two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges were handed down on Thursday morning.

Murdaugh made national news in June 2021 when he said he came home and found his wife, Maggie, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, gunned down on their 1,770-acre estate in the small town of Islandton, S.C. The mother and son had been shot with two different guns and were found outside the home, near the dog kennels.

Murdaugh was named as a person of interest in the murders, according to his attorneys.

Alex Murdaugh already faces 81 other charges unrelated to the killings. Most of the charges are for alleged financial crimes, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes. Authorities allege that he also defrauded the family of his former housekeeper of a $4.5 million insurance settlement after she died in a mysterious slip-and-fall accident at his home.

After the murders of his wife and son, Murdaugh made news again when he allegedly tried to stage his own death so that his one surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, 26, could benefit from a $10 million life insurance settlement. He was criminally charged in connection with the alleged botched suicide-for-hire plot and is awaiting trial in that case.

According to prosecutors, he had his associate Curtis "Eddie" Smith shoot him on the side of the road, but the shooting was unsuccessful and Murdaugh suffered only superficial wounds. Smith has pleaded not guilty in connection with that case.

Murdaugh is currently being held on $7 million bond. It's unclear if additional bond will be added with the new charges.