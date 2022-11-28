South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving: 'We Just Want Her Home'

Aspen Jeter, 5, has been missing since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving

By
Published on November 28, 2022 11:50 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=521055220058830&set=a.230309312466757&type=3 hed: South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving
Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in South Carolina are looking for a 5-year-old girl who disappeared after her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving.

On Monday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced the search for Aspen Jeter via Facebook, sharing a photo of her.

Police said they were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Thanksgiving. Once there, according to the post, "deputies found a deceased female who had not been heard from since November 1."

Authorities said they later found out that the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was Aspen's mother. The child wasn't in the home when her mother's body was found.

"If you have any information in the whereabouts of this child, please let us know," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, according to the Facebook post. "You don't have to give your name, but just give us what you know."

Those with information are encouraged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

The OCSO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Relatives have since identified the woman as Crystal Jumper, according to NBC affiliate WIS-TV.

Per the outlet, when police arrived at her home, Jumper had been shot and was laying on her bed.

As her family grieves, they told WIS-TV that they are also focused on finding Aspen.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She's a sweet little baby and we just want her home," said Aspen's uncle and Crystal's brother, Pauley Jumper.

He added that the last time he spoke to Crystal was on Nov. 1. However, that wasn't unusual.

"She was a private person, she kept to herself," he said, per WIS-TV.

Crystal's cause of death will be determined after an autopsy this week.

He added of Aspen: "She's not able to walk, she can't talk. So just everybody pray that we get her home."

Police went to Crystal's home after her cousin told police she hadn't spoken to her, and that they typically talked every day, authorities told WCSC in Charleston.

The OCSO told the news station that when they got to Crystal's home, there weren't any cars at the home, and no one answered when they knocked. An officer who walked around the home smelled a strong odor, prompting deputies to go inside. That's when they found Crystal, but not Aspen.

Officers are looking for the child, along with Crystal's vehicle, and issued an alert for locals if they spot her car. They did not share a description.

Related Articles
Clarrissa Winchester
South Carolina Man Charged with Murder of Girlfriend and Baby While His Ex Remains Missing 
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
17-Year-Old Charged with Murder in Deaths of N.C. Schoolmate Devin Clark and Lyric Woods
Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Never Be Found Say Authorities As Search Enters Fourth Week
Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Not Be Found Despite 'Grueling' Landfill Search, Say Police
3 year old south carolina girl found
3-Year-Old Girl Is Reunited with Her Family After Going Missing During S.C. Camping Trip
Keaira Bennefield
New York Mother of 3 Is Fatally Shot One Day After Estranged Husband Was Charged with Domestic Violence
baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
4 Calif. Family Members Found Dead 2 Days After Kidnapping: 'Our Worst Fears Have Been Confirmed'
Bessie Durham
'Loving' Janitor Found Dead in Department Store Bathroom 4 Days After She Went Missing
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports
Search Facebook May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'PINAL COUNTY ADULT DETN Number: 3591552 CENTER' Pinal County Sheriff's Office reptdSonos8 d e s 37 a l2 a 9 M y t 93 P a05 7lhf c e 1 r Y lg3 2 8iu t 5 mh 2 acg : 05 · "Yesterday, a terrible tragedy hit our community," shares Sheriff Mark Lamb. On 9/4/22 around 1:45pm, PCSO received a frantic 911 call from a home near W. Rosemead Dr. and N. Bel Air Rd. outside of Casa Grande. When Deputies arrived, they discovered four people had been murdered in the home by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson. The victims are identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece. Wilson was still on scene when Deputies arrived, and was arrested. Has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 Million bond. "This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected." This incident is still under investigation. See less Comments Pat N Shannon Dickinson Prayers for the family and officials that have to deal with this horrible situation. Reply1d Craig Adams 300,000,000 people in the United States. Let’s say 10% aren’t going to play nice. What do we do, build more and more prisons? I don’t know what the hold up is with the death penalty. Is it the DA? The judge? The governor? Some people don’t need to be h… See more Reply1d Jen Erickson Prayers for the first responders that had to process the scene, family members, friends and neighbors. Reply1d Lara Windbringer He has dead eyes... if you ever see that in a person, stear clear. The eyes are the window to the soul. Demonic possession is a very real thing. Reply1d Virginia Choate So evil and wicked. I’m having a very hard time trying to digest what happened.It was my son the First Sherriff ￼ Deputy officer that arrived on the scene ￼witness what had happened and took the suspect into custody.I can’t begin to imagine how he fee… See more Reply20hEdited Danna Thompson Segura I’ll just say it. If he was that miserable, why didn’t he just take himself out. He wouldn’t care about anything else after that. 😡 Reply1d 6 of 614
Ariz. Man, 21, Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Niece, 16-Year-Old Sister and His Parents
Carissa Lewis
6-Month-Old Louisiana Girl Dies in Hot Car and Her Mom Is Charged with Murder
Christina Lee Powell
Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police
Alligator
88-Year-Old S.C. Woman Dead After Being Attacked by Alligator at Retirement Community
Kamarie Holland
Missing Ga. Girl, 5, Is Found Dead in Alabama, Suspect Is Linked to Previous Abuse Cases 
Sonia Loja, Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children Then Killed Herself, Say Authorities
Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children to Death Before Killing Herself: Police
Georgia Woman Died After Incident in Custody of Law Enforcement. https://www.facebook.com/brianna.grier.773 . Brianna Grier Facebook
Ga. Woman Suffered Fatal Injuries in Police Custody During Mental Health Crisis, and Family Demands Answers
Troy Khoeler found dead
7-Year-Old Reported Missing Found Dead in Washing Machine in Texas Home