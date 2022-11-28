South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving: 'We Just Want Her Home'

Authorities in South Carolina are looking for a 5-year-old girl who disappeared after her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving.

On Monday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced the search for Aspen Jeter via Facebook, sharing a photo of her.

Police said they were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Thanksgiving. Once there, according to the post, "deputies found a deceased female who had not been heard from since November 1."

Authorities said they later found out that the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was Aspen's mother. The child wasn't in the home when her mother's body was found.

"If you have any information in the whereabouts of this child, please let us know," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, according to the Facebook post. "You don't have to give your name, but just give us what you know."

Those with information are encouraged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

The OCSO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Relatives have since identified the woman as Crystal Jumper, according to NBC affiliate WIS-TV.

Per the outlet, when police arrived at her home, Jumper had been shot and was laying on her bed.

As her family grieves, they told WIS-TV that they are also focused on finding Aspen.

"She's a sweet little baby and we just want her home," said Aspen's uncle and Crystal's brother, Pauley Jumper.

He added that the last time he spoke to Crystal was on Nov. 1. However, that wasn't unusual.

"She was a private person, she kept to herself," he said, per WIS-TV.

Crystal's cause of death will be determined after an autopsy this week.

He added of Aspen: "She's not able to walk, she can't talk. So just everybody pray that we get her home."

Police went to Crystal's home after her cousin told police she hadn't spoken to her, and that they typically talked every day, authorities told WCSC in Charleston.

The OCSO told the news station that when they got to Crystal's home, there weren't any cars at the home, and no one answered when they knocked. An officer who walked around the home smelled a strong odor, prompting deputies to go inside. That's when they found Crystal, but not Aspen.

Officers are looking for the child, along with Crystal's vehicle, and issued an alert for locals if they spot her car. They did not share a description.