Missing South Carolina 5-Year-Old Aspen Jeter Found, Dad Arrested on Murder and Grand Larceny Charges

Aspen Jeter had been missing since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving Day

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on December 9, 2022 10:24 PM
Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Five-year-old Aspen Jeter has been found.

On Friday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced that the North Carolina toddler was found in Danville, Va., around 12:40 p.m. in a hospital parking lot with her father, Antar Jeter, 47.

Aspen was reported missing after police were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg, South Carolina on Thanksgiving and found the deceased body of Aspen's mother, Crystal Jumper.

U.S. Marshals and Virginia authorities have taken Aspen into custody on warrants obtained by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators for grand larceny and is being charged with the murder of Crystal.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell explained in a press conference on Friday that police officials were able to locate the pair after Antar was spotted making financial transactions in Danville, Virginia around 6:30pm. Following the sighting, officials searched for Antar's blue 2015 Mazda.

It is not clear whether Antar engaged legal representation to comment on his behalf.

Antar Antonio Jeter was believed to be traveling with Aspen Jeter, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

While Ravenell stressed that the investigation is still ongoing, he advised that a patrol team is currently assigned to Aspen until she can be reunited with members of Aspen and Crystal's family to place her in their legal custody.

During the conference, Jumper's family attorney Justin Bamberg thanked officials and members of the public for their ongoing search for Aspen and stressed that the family is focusing on carrying for her after the ordeal.

"Aspen will not become a ward of the state. We're going to make sure that she's with family," he stated.

