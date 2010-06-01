Source: Charlie Sheen Will Serve Jail Time in Plea Deal

Charlie Sheen will plead guilty to a misdemeanor offense and get 30 days jail time, says a source close to the negotiations in the star’s ongoing domestic violence case.

“Charlie intends to go to court on June 7 [to] plead to a misdemeanor and immediately begin serving his 30 days in jail,” says the source. “With good behavior, he could end up doing 15 or so days.”

While Sheen, 44, had been charged with felony menacing, misdemeanor third-degree assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief following a Christmas Day fight with his wife, Brooke Mueller, 32, in Aspen, Colo., the source adds that Sheen would not be placed on probation once he completes his jail sentence.

It’s not been an easy spring for Sheen or Mueller. In February, Mueller entered rehab for substance abuse with Sheen seeking treatment a week later as a “preventative measure.” The couple have been living in separate homes for more than a month while they “work on their marriage,” and are currently sharing custody of their twin boys, Max and Bob.

Earlier this month, Sheen agreed to return to his CBS hit Two and a Half Men for two more years. The plea deal would allow Sheen to serve out his jail sentence with time to spare before the new season starts shooting at the beginning of August.