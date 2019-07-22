Actress From The Wire and The Chi Arrested in North Carolina for Allegedly Possessing Cocaine

Image zoom Sonja Sohn Dare County Sheriff's Office

Formal drug charges have been filed in North Carolina against actress Sonja Sohn, known for her roles as Detective Kima Greggs on HBO’s The Wire and Laverne on the Showtime drama The Chi.

Online records accessed by PEOPLE confirm Sohn, 55, was arrested Sunday by members of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

Sohn, identified in arrest records as Sonja Plack, was charged with felony possession of cocaine as well as misdemeanors relating to alleged possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana paraphernalia.

Sohn was formerly married to composer Adam Plack, the News Tribune reports.

Also known for her turn as Detective Samantha Baker on ABC’s Body of Proof, Sohn was reportedly arrested around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police have temporarily withheld specific details related to her arrest.

Sohn posted $1,500 bond for her release.

She has yet to enter pleas to the charges against her, and it was unclear if she has retained legal counsel.

She is due back in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in her case.