Son of Writer Paul Auster Charged in Fentanyl Death of Baby Daughter

Daniel Auster, 44, is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child after his 10-month-old daughter, Ruby, died of an overdose in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Daniel Auster, the son of novelist and filmmaker Paul Auster, was arrested in New York City on Friday in connection with his infant daughter's suspicious death last year.

On Nov. 1 police responded to a call in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, where they found 10-month-old Ruby Auster unconscious and unresponsive, according to a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department. She was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital.

A medical examiner determined that Ruby died from acute intoxication caused by fentanyl and heroin, police say, and the Kings County District Attorney's Office is now treating her death as a homicide.

Following his arrest, Daniel, 44, was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of a child, online court records show.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The New York Times, Daniel told police that on the day of his daughter's death, he injected himself with heroin then laid down beside Ruby for a nap. He states in the complaint that when he awoke, Ruby was "blue, lifeless and unresponsive" and his attempt to administer Narcan did not save her, the outlet reports.

At Daniel's arraignment Sunday, defense attorney John Godfrey said his client recently attended a drug-counseling program and got sober, the Times reports. He also noted that Daniel turned himself in to the police.

"This case is painfully tragic, and Mr. Auster remains devastated over the loss of his beloved daughter Ruby," Godfrey said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. "Substance use disorder is an issue that countless families reel from each year, and we caution the public to refrain from making any rush to judgment and to respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."

It is unclear if Daniel has entered a plea to the charges against him. He is scheduled to return to court Thursday morning.