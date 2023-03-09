Son of Murdaugh Housekeeper Who Died in 'Trip and Fall' Wants Body Exhumed 'to See If There's Any Foul Play'

Gloria Satterfield died at the Murdaugh family home in February 2018; her death was later ruled an accidental trip and fall

Published on March 9, 2023 10:05 PM
Gloria Satterfield
Gloria Satterfield. Photo: Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home

The son of a Murdaugh family housekeeper who died at the Murdaughs' South Carolina home in 2018 wants her body exhumed to make sure "foul play" wasn't a factor in her death.

Gloria Satterfield, who worked for the Murdaugh family for more than 20 years, died at their home in February 2018. At the time, her death was classified as an accidental trip and fall, but authorities reopened the investigation last year and announced that Gloria's body would be exhumed.

Now, one of her sons, Michael "Tony" Satterfield, is speaking out.

When asked by Chris Cuomo on Tuesday's episode of Cuomo why her body may need to be exhumed, Tony replied: "To see if there's any foul play or anything."

Further questioned if he thinks foul play was involved, Tony said, "No, I do not," as he confirmed to Cuomo that he simply wants reassurance.

Cuomo then referenced comments made by Alex Murdaugh's brother, Randy Murdaugh, a week after Alex was convicted for the June 2021 killings of his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22.

In an interview with The New York Times, Randy acknowledged that his brother Alex has lied and stolen from his former clients. He added that though he's unsure if Alex killed Maggie and Paul, he believes the convicted murderer "knows more than what he's saying. He's not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there."

Responding to the comments, Tony said, "I guess it means a lot."

His attorney, Eric Bland, added that Randy's comments show he appears to be "separating" from his family, noting that Randy was hardly present during Alex's six-week trial.

As for how it relates to the Satterfield family, Bland said, "Everything around Alex is danger, lies, deception. We know that he capitalized on Gloria's death financially and used it as an opportunity to enrich himself at the expense of the boys who were exploited in this process."

Bland added that exhuming Gloria's body could give authorities insight on what really caused her death.

"The police have some doubts about Alex's story. He told an insurance adjuster exactly what he thought happened, which is that the dogs pushed Gloria down the stairs. It's gonna be difficult when they exhume her body, Chris, to really determine were those done by human hands or by the fall," he said.

"She flipped twice obviously ...," continued Bland. "She had significant closed-head injury and open-head injury with 12 broken ribs. The real issue is gonna be if somebody was told before Paul and Maggie died — or Alex goes off to jail, Alex obviously isn't going to say anything — if they know something."

Still, Bland explained why he doesn't believe Gloria was murdered.

"I don't think anybody would try to kill her and then let her get in an ambulance to go to a hospital to get medical treatment only to survive and say, 'Look, I didn't get pushed down the stairs by dogs, it was by human hands.' "

Tony then addressed allegations that Alex tried to steal from the Satterfields after Gloria's death, stating that he feels "betrayed" and "shocked."

Gloria was pronounced dead at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston after being injured in a reported trip-and-fall incident while working inside the Murdaughs' Hampton County home on Feb. 26, 2018.

In September 2021, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials stated that a coroner had found inconsistencies surrounding Gloria's death. The incident was not reported to the coroner in 2018, and there was no autopsy performed at the time.

In a civil lawsuit also filed in fall of 2021, Tony and his brother Brian Harriott alleged that they never received the insurance money that they were supposed to receive after a wrongful death suit.

In a lawsuit previously obtained by PEOPLE, Gloria's sons alleged that Alex approached them after Gloria died. They claimed that Alex told them to sue him.

According to the lawsuit, Alex personally introduced Gloria's sons to attorney Cory Fleming and recommended that he should represent them in the lawsuit.

Alex did not disclose at the time that Fleming had been his college roommate and was the godfather to one of his sons, the lawsuit alleged.

According to the complaint, Alex's insurance company agreed to a partial settlement of the claims associated with Gloria's death in the amount of $505,000 to her sons.

But Tony and Brian claimed that they never received their cut of the money. They have since hired new lawyers.

Alex's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

