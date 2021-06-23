Edward Sibley was initially charged with felony elderly abuse, but he pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge earlier this month

Son Avoids Jail After Leaving Elderly Mom in Hot Car for 8 Hours, Resulting in Her Death

A Nevada man will likely get no jail time after leaving his mother in a hot car for eight hours while he went to work, resulting in the elderly woman's death.

Edward Sibley was initially charged with felony elderly abuse, but he pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge earlier this month.

According to a police report obtained by KRNV-TV, Sibley and his 81-year-old mother were homeless, living in motels and in their car in Reno during the summer of 2020. On July 14, he went to work and left his mother in the car.

The report alleged that the woman was clad in a T-shirt and diaper. Sibley allegedly left the car keys so that she could turn on the air conditioner. The woman apparently did not turn on the car and died in the 96-degree weather.

According to Newsweek, Sibley told police that he visited his mother at lunch and brought her a burrito. He told authorities she was "OK" when he left her.

The police report said that Sibley's mother "had no cell phone, was unable to walk, unable to drive, and unable to seek shade from the heat and sun." Two employees at Sibley's job noticed the woman in the parking lot and called an ambulance. She died later that day. Her core temperature was 106 degrees, the police report states.

Michelle Bays, the Washoe County District Attorney's spokeswoman, told KRNV-TV that Sibley did not intend to hurt his mother.

"That hinged on poor choices, very difficult circumstances. There was homelessness involved, there were certainly attempts to care but the bad decision really hinged on the circumstances of that day," Bays told the station. "There wasn't proof or evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt and there really wasn't evidence at all to prove that he had any intent to cause harm."

Bays told the station that Sibley could face up to a year in jail, but prosecutors are recommending probation.