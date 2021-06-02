Zachary Rorvik, 29, was charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the first degree

Son Allegedly Stabs and Kills Parents in Wash. Home Following a Fight with His Father

A 29-year-old Washington man was charged in the deaths of his parents on Sunday, according to online jail records.

Zachary Rorvik was charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the first degree, the records show. He was not given bond and is currently behind bars at the Pierce County Jail.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, a neighbor called 911 and reported a stabbing in the unincorporated area of Sumner, Wash., according to a statement on the Pierce County Sheriff Department's Facebook page.

"The caller said there was a fight between a father and son and a male was on the ground," the post states. "The neighbor had the son at gunpoint initially, but the son went back into the house."

When deputies arrived, they discovered Rorvik walking around the side of the house.

Deputies discovered his 61-year-old mother deceased inside the house, the post states. His 59-year-old father was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

At his first court appearance on Tuesday, Rorvik entered a plea of "not guilty" and his bail was withheld because he was allegedly "a danger to himself or others," reported TV station KING5.