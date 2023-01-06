Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20

By Laura Barcella
Published on January 6, 2023 09:42 AM
AJ Armstrong, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong
Photo: Fox 26 Houston; Facebook

The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016.

A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn Armstrong, both 42, after his first two trials resulted in hung juries. Armstrong has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Watch PEOPLE's exclusive clip from tonight's 20/20 episode below.

In tonight's episode, Armstrong tells reporter Matt Gutman that he was in "complete shock" after being accused in the heinous crimes when he was only 16 years old. "There's no way possible. I couldn't even fathom the idea of killing my parents," Armstrong says. He also discusses what he claims really happened inside the house that night.

On July 29, 2016, the couple were found shot to death in bed as they slept inside their Houston home.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Police quickly honed in on Armstrong as a primary suspect, and prosecutors argued that AJ's parents had been reprimanding him often for poor grades, lying, and lax behavior in the months leading up to the killings.

On the night of their deaths, Armstrong reportedly called police around 1:40 a.m. saying he'd heard gunshots and saw a masked man inside the home, the Houston Chronicle reported at the time.

When police arrived, they found no signs of forced entry but did see a .22-caliber pistol, as well as a strange note, on the kitchen counter, the outlet reported. The contents of the note has not been released by authorities.

Antonio Armstrong Jr.
Antonio Armstrong, Jr.

Armstrong was charged with capital murder in connection with the killings. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and "adamantly [denies] that he has committed these murders," as his defense attorney, Rick Detoto, previously told PEOPLE.

His next retrial is slated for February 2023.

20/20 airs on Friday, January 6 (9–11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, and the following day on Hulu.

