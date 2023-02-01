Son of Doctor Accused of Driving Family Off Cliff Miraculously Had No Injuries from the 250-Foot Fall

A 4-year-old boy who was in a Tesla that his father allegedly intentionally drove 250 feet off of an infamous cliff in California did not suffer any injuries, authorities said.

Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 40, was charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with the Jan. 2 crash that involved his 41-year-old wife and two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said that the 4-year-old was not hurt at all.

"Everybody's been talking about … how only a Tesla could drop 250 feet and everybody survives. Well, for the 4-year-old [boy] who was in a child seat, no injuries at all," the District Attorney told Fox News Digital. "…Every parent ought to keep that in mind."

His office was told the 7-year-old had "significant" injuries and was discharged from a local hospital "fairly quickly." She will not have to suffer "long-term" physical effects, per the outlet. Like her brother, she was sitting in a child seat when the incident occurred.

"It's a shocker," Wagstaffe added. "I've seen all the photos and video of the car at the bottom, and… knowing that area, knowing that cliff, my belief is that those four people — every single day for the rest of their lives — that they wake up in the morning, they should say thank you."

The crash occurred on a notorious stretch of highway known as the Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, near Pacifica, along the famous Highway 1, which runs the length of California's coastline. The Devil's Slide has been the site of a number of fatalities over the past five decades.

The California Highway Patrol said that after speaking to witnesses and putting together evidence at the scene of the crash that "investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

Dharmesh, a radiologist, was arrested after the crash at Stanford Hospital, per an arrest report by the California Highway Patrol that was shared with PEOPLE.

His wife allegedly told paramedics after they had plunged down the cliff that "he intentionally tried to kill us," Wagstaffe previously told PEOPLE.

"She made that statement when asked, 'What happened? What happened?'" Wagstaffe said. "'He intentionally tried to kill us.'"

The children's mother, who is still hospitalized, "didn't get into detail. She was then quickly rendered medical aid and that was the statements from her," he said.

Patel has yet to enter a plea. His attorney could not be reached for comment. A hearing date is scheduled for Feb. 9.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.