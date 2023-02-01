Son of Doctor Accused of Driving Family Off Cliff Miraculously Had No Injuries from the 250-Foot Fall

On Jan. 2, the radiologist drove a Tesla carrying his wife and two young children 250 feet off of a notoriously dangerous cliff in California, authorities say he did so intentionally

By
Published on February 1, 2023 07:45 PM
Dharmesh A. Patel and his family. Photo: Facebook

A 4-year-old boy who was in a Tesla that his father allegedly intentionally drove 250 feet off of an infamous cliff in California did not suffer any injuries, authorities said.

Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 40, was charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with the Jan. 2 crash that involved his 41-year-old wife and two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said that the 4-year-old was not hurt at all.

"Everybody's been talking about … how only a Tesla could drop 250 feet and everybody survives. Well, for the 4-year-old [boy] who was in a child seat, no injuries at all," the District Attorney told Fox News Digital. "…Every parent ought to keep that in mind."

Wagstaffe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

His office was told the 7-year-old had "significant" injuries and was discharged from a local hospital "fairly quickly." She will not have to suffer "long-term" physical effects, per the outlet. Like her brother, she was sitting in a child seat when the incident occurred.

"It's a shocker," Wagstaffe added. "I've seen all the photos and video of the car at the bottom, and… knowing that area, knowing that cliff, my belief is that those four people — every single day for the rest of their lives — that they wake up in the morning, they should say thank you."

The crash occurred on a notorious stretch of highway known as the Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, near Pacifica, along the famous Highway 1, which runs the length of California's coastline. The Devil's Slide has been the site of a number of fatalities over the past five decades.

The California Highway Patrol said that after speaking to witnesses and putting together evidence at the scene of the crash that "investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

Dharmesh, a radiologist, was arrested after the crash at Stanford Hospital, per an arrest report by the California Highway Patrol that was shared with PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff With Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

His wife allegedly told paramedics after they had plunged down the cliff that "he intentionally tried to kill us," Wagstaffe previously told PEOPLE.

"She made that statement when asked, 'What happened? What happened?'" Wagstaffe said. "'He intentionally tried to kill us.'"

The children's mother, who is still hospitalized, "didn't get into detail. She was then quickly rendered medical aid and that was the statements from her," he said.

Patel has yet to enter a plea. His attorney could not be reached for comment. A hearing date is scheduled for Feb. 9.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sgt Brian Moore/AP/Shutterstock (13744707a) In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel respond to a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, in San Mateo County, Calif. The driver of the car that plunged 250 feet off a cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, has been released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced, that Dharmesh Patel is being held without bail California Car Falls Off Cliff, San Mateo County, United States - 04 Jan 2023
Driver of Tesla That Went Over Calif. Cliff with His Family Inside Moved to Jail from Hospital
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13692404c) This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. The vehicle fell about 250 feet (76.20 meters) from the highway, the fire official said. Motorists were told to expect delays as rescuers worked. Helicopters were expected to transport four people to hospitals California Car Falls Off Cliff, Pacifica, United States - 01 Dec 2022
