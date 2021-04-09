Sole Survivor ID'd in South Carolina Mass Shooting as Family Asks For Prayers: 'A Wonderful Man'

Robert Shook was identified by family as one of two HVAC technicians who were at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie when former NFL player Phillip Adams shot them in the driveway on Wednesday

The sole survivor of the Wednesday mass shooting that killed five people in South Carolina has been identified.

Robert Shook was identified by family as one of two HVAC technicians who were at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie when former NFL player Phillip Adams shot them in the driveway before entering the house and opening fire on Lesslie and his family.

Lesslie, 70, his wife Barbara Lesslie, 69, two of their eight grandchildren — Adah, 9, and Noah, 5 — along with Shook's co-worker 38-year-old James Lewis, were all killed.

Shook sustained multiple gunshot wounds and remains in critical condition, his family told WBTV on Thursday.

"We need prayers. If you're not a praying person, drop to your knees and just pray, just pray for Robert. Scream it out. That he pulls through," Shook's cousin, Heather Thompson, told the station.

Shook works for GSM Services based out of Gastonia, S.C. He is a husband and a father to three children, ages 7, 13 and 18, the family said.

"He is a hard-working man who put himself through school to become a certified heating and air service worker, to provide for his family," Thompson said. "He is just a wonderful, wonderful man."

During a news conference Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office played audio of the two 911 calls they received at around 4:45 p.m., alerting them to the mass shooting.

In one, a man who had been cutting the grass outside the home tells a dispatcher he heard at least four shots before seeing Adams emerge from the house, dressed in all black. The caller said the fleeing man was carrying something red.

The other call was from Shook's boss. He told the dispatcher that he'd received a call from the wounded technician, pleading for him to call 911.

"One just called me. He can't talk. He's screaming 'I've been shot, I've been shot.' And I ask him where the other one is, he said he's laying there and he's unresponsive and he was shot also," the 911 caller said.

In a statement Thursday morning, GSM Services wrote that the company is devastated by the tragedy.

"Both men involved in this incident are long-standing, beloved members of our family at GSM," the statement reads. "These men embody the values we strive to achieve at GSM and are family focused, up-beat, and wonderful team members who cared about all the people they encountered."

Investigators are not yet commenting on what may have motivated Adams to kill five people on Wednesday afternoon.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said there is no evidence yet to suggest there was a possible doctor-client relationship between Adams and Robert Lesslie. However, he cited unspecified evidence the former NFL pro left behind in the 70-year-old physician and author's home that indicated he was the suspect.

Tolson said that Adams was living in his parents' home, which is on the same street. Adams, Tolson said, was found early Thursday morning in a bedroom of his parents' house, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Adams played college football for the South Carolina State Bulldogs before being selected in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

The former cornerback also played for the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. He last played with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.