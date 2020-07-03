Soldier Suspected in Vanessa Guillen's Disappearance Identified

Aaron David Robinson, a suspect in the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, died by suicide on Wednesday

A suspect in the disappearance of soldier Vanessa Guillen has been identified as Aaron David Robinson, the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command announced in a press conference on Thursday.

Robinson, 20, died by suicide on Wednesday after fleeing his post at Fort Hood in Texas the day prior, according to army officials.

"While law enforcement agencies attempted to make contact with the suspect in Killeen, Texas, Specialist Robinson reportedly displayed a weapon and took his own life," Fort Hood CID senior special agent Damon Phelps said.

Robinson, who was originally from Illinois, joined the army in October 2017 as a combat engineer.

Though he was stationed in a building adjacent from where Guillen, 20, worked, Robinson was not in the missing soldier's chain of command, according to Phelps.

Phelps said investigators are still looking into Robinson's interactions with Guillen, but there have been "no credible information or reports that Specialist Robinson sexually harassed Specialist Guillen" at this time.

During the press conference, Phelps said that the Army is "aware" that the Guillen's family believes that she was sexually harassed, but investigators have found no evidence backing up the claims.

"There has been no information — and we have interviewed hundreds of people — there are no allegations that she had been sexually assaulted or sexually harassed," Phelps told reporters. "There is no credible information about that."

Guillen was a small arms repairer with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment. She was last seen alive on April 22 when she was spotted in a parking lot at squadron headquarters in Fort Hood. Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had been working earlier in the day.

Family members said Guillen had previously complained about being sexually harassed by her sergeant but had been afraid to report it. The Army opened up an investigation into the allegations in June.

On Tuesday, human remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, Texas, and the family said Wednesday they believe the remains are Guillen's. In Thursday's press conference, authorities did not identify the remains.

According to Phelps, authorities have also arrested another suspect who the CID identifies as "an estranged wife of a former Fort Hood Soldier." She is currently in custody in the Bell County Jail awaiting unspecified charges.