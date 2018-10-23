Soldier, Alleged Mistress Arrested With His Wife's Body in Her Car's Trunk — and Her Toddlers in the Backseat

A married U.S. Army soldier and his alleged mistress are facing criminal charges in Louisiana after police discovered the lifeless body of his wife in the trunk of her car — inches from where the woman’s small children were sitting in the backseat, PEOPLE learns.

According to a statement from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Logan Kyle, 22, was taken into custody along with Sarah Parker, 24, on Sunday night.

Acting on an anonymous tip that a woman was driving around the town of Lake Charles with a dead body in her trunk, officers found Parker’s car a short while later and stopped her.

Kyle, the statement says, was in the passenger seat while Parker’s 2-year-old and 1-year-old children in the backseat, which abuts the trunk. The statement says officers popped the trunk and found Kyle’s wife’s body.

Kyle allegedly admitted he killed his wife at Fort Polk, the statement says. Police have not identified the wife or discussed how she died.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Kyle was later transferred into the custody of the U.S. Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Polk. Charges against him are pending, according to the statement. He does not have an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Parker has been charged with obstruction of justice and failure to report a homicide.

Police allege Parker and Kyle were driving around looking for a place to dispose of the corpse.

Parker, who has not yet hired a defense attorney, is being held on an unspecified amount of bail and has yet to appear before a judge to enter pleas to the charges.