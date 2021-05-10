Sofia Juarez vanished without a trace on Feb. 4, 2003, one day before her fifth birthday

Wash. Girl Was Kidnapped in 2003: Does a Viral TikTok Video Hold Answers to Her Disappearance?

Washington State police are hoping a viral TikTok video will help them solve a 2003 kidnapping case.

Sofia Juarez vanished without a trace from her hometown of Kennewick on Feb. 4, 2003, one day before her fifth birthday.

At the time of her disappearance, Sofia, who loved watching cartoons and playing with Barbie dolls, was wearing a red shirt, blue bib overalls, violet colored socks and white tennis shoes.

She was missing her four upper front teeth.

Her case has remained unsolved — but now a video that was posted on TikTok in March in Culican, Sinaloa, Mexico, might provide answers to the nearly two-decade mystery.

The video clip shows a TikTok personality interviewing a young woman who claims she was kidnapped and doesn't know where she is from.

"He asked her whatever question he was posing to people and somehow the issues of birthdays came up, and she made mention to him she thought she was about 22 but she didn't like birthdays because of a traumatic event that happened to her when she was young," Kennewick Police Special Investigator Al Wehner tells PEOPLE. "She thinks that she had been kidnapped at an early age. She didn't know if she was from the U.S. or Mexico. And she was hopeful that her family might be able to find her."

Sofia Juarez age progression picture of Sofia at age 15 in 2013 | Credit: Kennewick Police Department

She said she was homeless and living on the streets, he says.

Wehner says the TikTok personality "strayed from his regular TikTok ideas and put out a piece about, 'Hey, let's see what we can do to reunite her with her family.'"

A TikTok user saw the video — and posted a comment that the woman could be Sofia.

Wehner says tipsters flooded their police website dedicated to Sofia's disappearance, which they put up in April.

"Through our website we received about 40 tips from various people saying we were looking at TikTok, and you guys should take a look at this," he says.

Since then, Wehner says the TikTok personality has gone back to the plaza where he conducted the interview. But the woman is no longer there.

He said the personality was also contacted by people claiming to be the woman's family members, who according to Wehner told him "we are family members of hers and she is not Sofia and knock off the publicity you are generating about her."

Sofia Juarez Age progression photograph of Sofia at age 23 | Credit: Kennewick Police Department

Wehner says they are hoping to eventually track down the woman and do a DNA test to determine if she's Sofia.

"But to do that we have to relocate her, and then she has to be willing to provide the DNA sample," he says.

Wehner say there are obvious similarities between the woman and the missing Sofia.

"If you compare the features of her that are shown in the video to the photos of Sofia and age progression photos, there are some very obvious physical similarities," he says. "Our interest is obviously piqued by her comment about a traumatic event having occurred when she was young around the time of her birthday."

Meanwhile, police have received another tip closer to home: They have identified a witness who saw a person approaching a girl matching Sofia's description and then leading her away while she cried. On the same day, says Wehner, a light blue or silver older full-sized panel van with no side windows was seen stopped on a nearby street.

"There is a high-degree of interest in the van," says Wehner.

Police have also been contacted by a person who believes she went to elementary school for one year with the woman in the video.

Wehner says Sofia's case has never been forgotten and hopes the public will help the department find answers soon.

"Somebody out there knows something," he says." "Allegiances once owed to people have changed over the years. Now is the time to step forward. "

"Sofia's mother went to her grave not knowing what happened to her precious daughter," he adds. "This was a very traumatic event for the community. A lot of people remember where they were and what they were doing when Sofia went missing."