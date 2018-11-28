'Sociopath in Training' Who Helped College Boyfriend Lure, Kill 13-Year-Old Girl Gets 40 Years

A former Virginia Tech University student was sentenced to 40 years in prison for her role in the murder of a 13-year-old girl who was lured to her death by her then-college boyfriend.

Natalie Keepers, now 21, was sentenced after a Montgomery County jury found her guilty of being an accessory before the fact to the first-degree murder of Nicole Lovell, according to online court records.

When Lovell went missing in January 2016, Keepers and David Eisenhauer were freshmen at Virginia Tech. Months before, Eisenhauer had met Lovell, a seventh-grader, via the app Kik.

Prosecutors said Eisenhauer and Lovell communicated online for months and met at least once in person. On the night of Jan. 27, Eisenhauer lured Lovell out of her family’s Virginia apartment with the promise of a “secret date.”

During opening statements in Eisenhauer’s sentencing earlier this year, prosecutors stated he killed her because he was afraid she would expose their illegal relationship, and that he was worried he may have impregnated her.

Eisenhauer pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, abduction and concealing a body. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing Lovell.

But Eisenhauer didn’t act alone.

During a preliminary hearing last year, a police detective testified that Keepers told police Eisenhauer was a “sociopath” and referred to herself as a “sociopath in training.”

After Eisenhauer lured Lovell out of her bedroom window, he drove her to a wooded area and stabbed her to death, according to testimony reported by The Roanoke Times.

Keepers told police she and Eisenhauer talked about various ways to kill the girl and admitted she later helped move her body across state lines to North Carolina after Eisenhauer stabbed her, according to TV station WSET 13.

During Keepers’ trial, the medical examiner testified she was stabbed 14 times, including a fatal wound in the neck.

Keepers did not make a statement before she was sentenced, according to multiple reports.

After she completes her prison sentence, Keepers will be supervised by the probation office for 10 years.