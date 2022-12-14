Social Media Influencer Ali Spice Dead at 21, Killed by Wrong-Way Driver Alongside 2 Others

Social media influencer Alexandra Dulin — known to her following as Ali Spice — is dead after a hit-and-run on a Florida highway early Sunday morning. She was 21.

Alexandra was one of three people killed in the crash, her father told Fox 35 in Orlando.

"It's still not real. We still have moments of disbelief," he told the news station.

The Florida Highway Patrol said, according to the Fox affiliate, that a driver in a Toyota Tacoma was going in the wrong direction on State Road 44 Sunday around 2 a.m. local time. They hit the car Alexandra was in, killing her along with two others who were in an Infiniti. The driver of the Infiniti was seriously injured.

The Toyota driver, identified as a male, took off on foot. A passenger in his car was left at the scene. That car has since been impounded, and authorities are in the process of getting a search warrant to determine who was driving, according to Fox 35.

FHP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Local news station WKMG reported that FHP said the other two victims were a 22-year-old male from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and a 25-year-old male from Daytona Beach, Florida.

The passenger who was left behind in the Toyota is a 36-year-old woman, FHP told WKMG. She also suffered serious injuries but did not tell authorities the identity of the driver who caused the crash. For now, he's been described as a heavyset man, FHP said per WKMG.

Alexandra's father told Fox 35 that his final conversation with her was the day before her death. She had just gone home to Indiana for Thanksgiving and had plans to return for Christmas.

"I guess with my daughter you always take a lot of pictures. But man, we took a lot of pics over Thanksgiving, and who knew that those were the last pictures that we would take? At least together," he said.

He shared with WKMG that he first knew something was wrong when his daughter's friends contacted him the night of the accident, and he reached out to Florida authorities.

"While I was on (the phone) with them, the doorbell rang, and there was an Indiana state police officer, and at that point in time, we just all collapsed because we knew why he was there," Dulin told WKMG.

"Despite all of this attention on her, there were two other lives lost, and another young man in the hospital, and as much as she's drawing attention, I think that that attention should be spread to the other valuable lives that have been affected and the families that are going through what we're going through," he added.

He told Fox 35, "I just want to see justice."

According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, the driver of the Infiniti, who was seriously injured, was Ali's boyfriend Devin Perkins, 21.

A woman named Angela Gillis told the publication that her brother, Kyle Moser, 25, died in the crash along with a friend named Ava Fellerman.

Gillis said she and her family "are utterly disgusted with FHP," stating that the agency did not tell their mother about Moser's death until 5 p.m. that evening.

She told the Daytona Beach News-Journal she will miss his "big beautiful smile," adding, "He was so full of life and he always inspired us to live a full life as well."

A family member later shared a pointed message on her Instagram page after her death, stating that they did not want the wrong person accused of being the driver that killed her.

Posting an image from when she was 17, they wrote, "I'm posting this because this young lady made a mistake that social media took a hold of and created it[s] own narrative, rumors and lies around this time in her life. Having experienced this being done, we can assure you that our Ali would not want anyone to use social media as a vehicle to hurt someone by accusing them of the crime that took her life."

They added that they are "working with the Florida police to solve this crime. Please allow them to do their job and don't tear anyone down because of your belief someone did this. We have full confidence the person responsible will be caught."

The caption urges anyone with information to contact police immediately.

"Let's only post what we know to be true. At this time we don't know who did this or if the driver was impaired at the time," they added, ending the message by thanking fans for their support.

"We cant believe she is gone," they wrote.

Dulin told Fox 35 that his daughter "was a hard-working proud young lady who carved out her own entrepreneurial path… and she did it on her own. She knew how to blend a message of helping people, and she knew when she needed to I don't know if you want to call it spice it up and get more eyeballs."

Alexandra has more than 96,000 followers on Instagram, and 919,000 followers on TikTok, per Daytona Beach News-Journal.