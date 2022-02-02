Soccer Star Ivan Torres' Wife Vita Aranda Fatally Shot at Music Festival in Paraguay

Ivan Torres and Cristina Vita Aranda had been together for 11 years and share three children together

Model Cristina Vita Aranda has died after being shot at a music festival over the weekend. She was 29.

Aranda was married to Paraguayan soccer player Ivan Torres. The couple shared three children.

Torres mourned his wife's death on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a montage that featured photos of Aranda with her loved ones.

"This is how I will remember you my love, with that beautiful smile and that big heart," he wrote in the caption. "I promise that I will miss you very much, nothing will be the same without you, just to thank you for these 11 years by my side, for teaching me to recognize my mistakes, to forgive, to believe, to be better, to love unconditionally, that Despite the difficulties we had to be prepared for the next opportunity, you told me that you wanted to reach the heart of each woman and impact them."

He concluded, "I know that God granted it to you and will continue to do so, and THANK YOU for those three children you gave me, I will honor your name by giving my best so that they look like you. LOVE YOU"

Aranda was also an influencer with over 500,000 followers on Instagram. Following her death, a post shared to her account invited her fans to say "their last goodbye" at a funeral home in Asunción, Paraguay.

"One of Cristina's priorities was to be close to her followers," the statement reads. "Out of respect in this delicate moment, the entrance to the wake room will be exclusively for family and friends. We appreciate your desire to accompany us in this delicate moment. We ask you to use the space on the ground floor to leave a dedication and pay tribute to Vita."

Aranda was one of two people who were fatally shot at the Ja'umina music festival in San Bernardino, Paraguay, on Sunday night, according to BBC and local outlet ABC TV.

She was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and died from her injuries a short time later, the outlets report.

Five others were wounded when the gunman opened fire, BBC reports.

The motive for the shooting is currently under investigation. It's unclear at this time whether authorities have a suspect in custody.

In December, Aranda had announced that she and Torres were getting a divorce, asking for "empathy and understanding" from her followers.

"First of all, my personal life has always been closely related to my professional life," she said in Spanish in a statement posted to her social media. "I have decided to divorce [and] continue with my life alone. I will NOT explain the reasons and I hope you respect that decision all for the care that my family deserves."