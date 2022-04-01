The former U.S. goalkeeper, now 40, was taken into custody Thursday outside a Winston-Salem Walmart

Soccer Star Hope Solo Arrested in N.C. After Allegedly Driving Her Kids While Intoxicated

Legendary goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested in North Carolina Thursday on suspicion of driving her two children while intoxicated, PEOPLE confirms with local authorities.

Solo is charged with driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor child abuse, and resisting arrest in connection with the alleged incident that came to a head outside a Winston-Salem Walmart.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She was booked into the Forsyth County detention center and subsequently released, according to a spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On Friday afternoon, Solo's lawyer addressed the charges on her social media pages, noting that "her kids are safe" and claiming that the story "is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest."

The former athlete, now 40, became a household name playing for the U.S. women's national soccer team from 2000 to 2016. Named the U.S. Female Soccer Player of the Year in 2009, Solo is a World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

On March 4, 2020, Solo and her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, became first-time parents to twins — a boy and a girl — now 2 years old.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In 2014, during Solo's time playing for the women's national team, she was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident in which she allegedly hit her sister and nephew. She pleaded not guilty and was asked to sit out for a game after her release. In 2018, the charges against her were dropped.

In the midst of the 2014 controversy, Solo issued a public apology on her Facebook page, calling the situation "highly unfortunate."