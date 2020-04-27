Soccer Coach Shot During El Paso Mass Shooting Dies Nearly 9 Months After Attack

Image zoom GoFundMe

A man wounded in last summer’s mass shooting in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, has died, according to multiple reports.

Guillermo “Memo” Garcia had been hospitalized since August 3, when a gunman walked inside and began firing at shoppers, killing 22 people and injuring 27. Garcia was the last wounded victim to still be hospitalized.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“After a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia, our last remaining patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, has passed away,” David Shimp, chief executive officer for Del Sol Medical Center, said in a statement obtained by the El Paso Times.

RELATED: El Paso Walmart Manager Hustled to Save Lives as Gunfire Erupted: ‘I Wanted to Save as Many People’

“His courage, his strength and his story have touched many lives, including those of our caregivers, who tirelessly fought with him and for him every step of the way. We are grieving with his family and with our community.”

Garcia, also known as “Tank” in the ICU, was a girls soccer coach who was selling snacks with team members for a fundraiser in front of Walmart when he and four parents of players were shot, according to local TV station KTSM.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

His wife Jessica, who was also injured in the shooting, released a statement to local TV station ABC7.

“Last night at 11:12 we lost a warrior but gained an angel. He fought long and hard, with the help of all his troops he won many battles but lost the war,” she stated. “When the pandemic and social distancing orders pass, we will have a proper memorial and mass where the community can pay their respects to an El Paso warrior!”

RELATED: ‘The Scene Is a Horrific One’: Eyewitnesses Recount Terror of El Paso Shooting That Killed 20

The city’s mayor is among those who are mourning the loss of Garcia.

“[My wife] Adair and I are heartbroken over the passing of Memo “Tank” Garcia. His wife Jessica, their children, and family are in our prayers,” Mayor Dee Margo tweeted on his official account. “May his memory and fighting spirit over these 9 months serve as a reminder what it means to be El Paso Strong.”