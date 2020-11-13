Police have not discussed a motive for the Labor Day weekend killing

Sobbing Man Called 911 Claiming He Found Teen Girlfriend Dead — But Now He's Charged with Murder

Months after she was found dead in a South Carolina motel room, an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Cypress Noonan, and authorities allege the shooter actually called 911 to report her killing.

Noonan's boyfriend, 32-year-old Brian Jemal Redding, called police on Sept. 6, allegedly saying that he'd found the teen dead after returning to their room at the Forest Motel in Ridgeland.

But according to arrest warrants obtained by PEOPLE, investigators allegedly determined it was Redding who killed Noonan.

Redding, who was taken into custody Tuesday, is alleged to have shot Noonan "in the forehead with a SCCY 9 mm handgun," according to the warrants.

Redding has been charged with single counts of murder, possession of a weapon in a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The Island Packet reports the first 911 call was made that morning just after 9:45 a.m.

In the call, Redding can be heard sobbing, according to the paper, which was provided with audio of the call.

"I'm at [the] Forest Motel in Ridgeland," he said on the call. "My girlfriend ... she's shot in the head."

"Who shot her, do you know?," asked the dispatcher.

Redding said he did not know, but allegedly mentioned Noonan had had an "altercation" earlier with a woman at the nearby Siesta Motel.

As he spoke to the dispatcher, he accounted for his whereabouts that morning, allegedly saying he'd been driving around most of the morning, giving rides to friends and relatives.

When he returned to the room, he allegedly said he saw her "just sitting up like with her head back and she had a hole in her head."

He said the two had been living together for eight months.

Noonan was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Redding is being held without bond, and has yet to plead to the charges against him.

It was unclear if he had retained a lawyer.