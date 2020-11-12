Snowplow Driver Finds Bodies of 2 Murder Victims on the Side of Highway

The killing appeared to be “specific and targeted and there is no threat to the community of Bridgeport,” the sheriff’s office said

On Thursday, California authorities identified two murder victims who were found on the side of a highway in the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains by a snowplow driver.

The bodies of Yesenia Larsen, 30, and William Adrien Larsen, 35, were discovered just before 6:30 a.m. Monday by a Cal Trans driver who was plowing snow along secluded stretch of Highway 395, approximately 10 miles north of Bridgeport.

“It had snowed the night before and there was a snowplow out,” Mono County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sarah Roberts tells PEOPLE. “He saw something off the side of the road and stopped.”

The killing appeared to be “specific and targeted and there is no threat to the community of Bridgeport,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release earlier this week.

Police say the married couple lived in Burbank, about 400 miles from Bridgeport, where their bodies were discovered. It is unclear what the couple was doing in the area.

“As far as I know, they weren’t reported missing,” Roberts says.

The investigation closed down the highway for 17 hours Monday.