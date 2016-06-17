WATCH: Investigators Question Reluctant Witnesses about Cody Dial's Mysterious Disappearance in Sneak Peek of Nat Geo's Series, Missing Dial

Getting locals to open up about Cody Dial’s mysterious disappearance in the Costa Rican jungle is no easy task for investigators in the next episode of Missing Dial, which airs Sunday on the National Geographic Channel.

Former DEA special agent Carson Ulrich and retired Pararescue jumper Kenneth Fornier must convince a local man, Pata de Lora, to speak to Costa Rican authorities about what he knows about Cody’s disappearance, but he is reluctant to do so.

Pata de Lora is the last person believed to have seen Cody, 27, alive in the jungle in Corcovado National Park, where he had set out to trek alone in July 2014. He was never heard from again.

In an exclusive sneak peak of episode five of the National Geographic Channel’s true crime series, Ulrich and Fornier track down a woman they believe knows something about four men who may have had something to do with Cody’s disappearance – and possible murder.

But like Pata de Lora and others in their tight-knit community, the woman is hesitant to talk, and investigators – and the viewer – get a glimpse of how dangerous life in the jungle can be.

As they follow her near the house where the men live, Fornier whispers to Ulrich, “Dude, she’s got a pistol.”

When they stop to talk, Ulrich says to her, in Spanish, with subtitles on the screen, “Let me explain why I’m here. There was a young man, an American ”

“Yeah, I know,” she replies in Spanish.

“So in your opinion, what happened to the American?” Ulrich asks her.

“In my opinion? Someone killed him. Sure.”

“What did they do with him?” Ulrich asks.

“I don t know,” she replies.

“So if I tell you that Guicho, Mario and Pollo killed him, is that possible or no?

She pauses for a long time. “You don t want to tell us?” he asks.

When she says no, he asks why.

“Because I already had issues with them,” she says. “In my phone there’s a photo of Pollo, Ivan and Guicho. All three of them on my property. They were beating us with machetes, stones and sticks. They threw me down.”

“What were they trying to do?”

“I don t know what their intention was,” she says, before pointing out where Guicho lives, as the investigators set out to find him.

Parents Searching for Answers

The six-part series follows famed explorer Roman Dial, and his wife, Peggy Dial, as they search for clues about their son’s disappearance in one of the world’s most treacherous jungles.

As the mystery deepens on the series, new developments in the case are unfolding in real time.

On May 19, two days before the series premiered, the Dials learned that human remains had been found in the jungle where Cody went missing.

On May 20, when Roman learned that the remains could belong to his son, he immediately flew to Costa Rica, with Peggy joining him soon after.

As the Dials grapple with the fact that their son may be dead, Costa Rican authorities are trying to determine whether dangers in the jungle killed Cody – or if he was murdered.

“This is still classified as a homicide,” says Aengus James, who directed and executive produced the series.

DNA extracted from the bones is being tested at the Judicial Forensics Laboratory in San Joaquin de Flores, Heredia.

Last week, the Dials provided Costa Rican authorities with dental records samples of their own DNA to help officials identify the remains. They are still awaiting the test results.

“The Costa Rican authorities said that they have made this a priority, that it normally takes a month but that it could be much sooner,” says James.

While the Dials wait for the results, James has been reworking the end of the series to include some of the latest developments.

“We have a profound obligation to the family and to the local community to tell this story as fully and accurately as possible,” says James. “We are looking at ways we can include the latest findings into the final episode.”

Despite everything the Dials have learned, they still don’t know what happened to their son.

“Now that we believe we’ve found Cody’s remains, we want to allow the relevant experts and law enforcement time to conduct a thorough investigation into what happened.”

Adds James: “Finding the remains answers a lot of questions but opens up a lot of new ones, too.”

Missing Dial airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on the National Geographic Channel. Episodes are also available on Hulu.com.