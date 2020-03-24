'Smart, Sweet Little Girl,' 8, Is Found Slain in Home — and Her Mom's Boyfriend Is Arrested

Image zoom Ger’Mya Alexander

A California family is mourning the death of their “sweet little girl” after she was allegedly killed by her mother’s boyfriend.

Early Wednesday morning, 8-year-old Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander was found unresponsive by police inside a Bakersfield apartment suffering from obvious signs of trauma, KGET and the Bakersfield Californian report.

Ger’Mya was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, 23ABC reports.

Ger’Mya was described as “a beautiful smart sweet little girl, she had the brightest smile, supportive, hardworking, and very understanding. She always made those around her smile,” a family friend wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“At such a young age and so full of life she made a difference in everyone and cared deeply about the people she crossed,” the GoFundMe states. “She was always a big help to her little brothers who will miss her dearly.”

On Thursday, Ger’Mya’s mother’s boyfriend, Clint Mason, was arrested at a Motel 6 in Inglewood on suspicion of murder in the child’s death.

Mason is scheduled to be arraigned on March 30.

He is being held without bail, KGET reports.

His attorney information was not available Tuesday.