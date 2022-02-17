Small-Town Tenn. Woman Charged with 18 Counts of Child Rape, Accused of Exchanging Vape Pens for Sexual Favors
A 38-year-old Tennessee woman has been arrested on 23 individual criminal counts after allegedly having sex with nine high school-aged boys, PEOPLE confirms.
A press release from the McMinn County Sheriff's Office alleges Melissa Blair, 38, provided her teenaged victims with gifts — including vape pens — in exchange for sexual favors.
Blair has been indicted on 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution, and one count of forfeiture of personal property.
She has yet to enter pleas to the charges, but will likely be asked to on Feb. 28, when she appears in court for her arraignment.
Blair posted $100,000 for her release. PEOPLE was unable to reach her for comment Thursday.
According to the statement, the nine victims attended McMinn Central High School in Englewood. Police first became aware of the alleged criminal behavior just over two months ago.
The statement alleges Blair utilized social media to communicate with the teens.
KWTV spoke with the mother of one of the victims, who said her family's been devastated by Blair's alleged conduct.
"I cannot in words describe what it feels like to be going through what we're going through right now," she said. "It is every emotion that you can imagine. And none of them happy."
The mother confirmed her son was provided with items in exchange for the illicit encounters.
The station reports that the boys were between the ages of 14 and 17 at the time of the alleged offenses.
Blair's attorney could not be reached for comment.
The terms of Blair's bond bar her from having contact with any of the victims. She is also prohibited from setting foot on any school property.