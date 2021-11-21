The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who fled the scene

Sleeping Subway Rider Dies After Being Stabbed in the Neck in 'Unprovoked' Attack at Penn Station: Police

Police are looking for a suspect that stabbed and killed a sleeping passenger "unprovoked" on a train at Penn Station early Sunday morning.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the New York Police Department says officers responded to a reported assault at the station in Midtown Manhattan shortly after 12:15 a.m. local time. Once on-scene, officers spotted a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to the neck and blood on the platform.

Police say EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

According to an initial investigation, the victim was riding a Northbound 2 train when the suspect stabbed him in the neck as the train entered the subway station. Afterward, the suspect fled the scene "in an unknown direction."

The NYPD is asking the public to help identify the suspect, which they describe as a male with a dark complexion and medium build that measures in at around 5 ft., 9 in. and 185 lbs.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, a gray jacket, a white shirt with an orange and black checkered hood, black pants, black shoes, and a black face mask, according to surveillance images of the alleged perpetrator taken where the incident occurred.

No arrests have been made in the case, per police. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Earlier in the day, another man was slashed across the neck amid a dispute on an A train near the West 4th Street-Washington Square Station in Greenwich Village, according to ABC7.