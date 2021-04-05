Marisela Botello Valadez, 23, had come to Dallas from Seattle on Oct. 2, 2020 to visit a friend

Slain Woman Was Last Seen Alive Leaving Dallas Nightclub with Man, Who Is Now 1 of 3 Suspects

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Seattle woman who was last seen alive leaving a nightclub in Dallas.

Charles Beltran, 31, was taken into custody in Utah on a capital murder charge on Friday in connection with the death of 23-year-old Marisela Botello Valadez. Nina Marano, 50, and 57-year-old Lisa Dykes were arrested in Florida last month.

According to Marano's arrest warrant affidavit, Botello Valadez had come to Dallas from Seattle on Oct. 2, 2020 to visit a friend. The friend later told police that she had taken a Lyft from his home on the evening of Oct. 4 and never returned.

According to the affidavit, after that evening there was no activity on Botello Valadez' bank accounts, social media or cell phone.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Botello Valadez was last seen leaving a club called Select Start with a man in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.

Her body was found on March 24 in a wooded area in Wilmer.

Using cell phone records, police were able to determine that Marano, Dykes and Beltran were with Botello Valadez at the home of Dykes and Beltran in Mesquite, Tx., "on the last date [Botello-Valadez] was known to be alive," the affidavit states.

A search of Dykes' and Beltran's residence "revealed that the carpet had been cleaned, but streaks of brown and red color, the appearance of blood, were underneath the carpet," the affidavit states.

Police later said they found Botello Valadez's blood on "one of the carpets and pads from what was believed to be Beltran's bedroom," according to the affidavit.

"Affiant believes the complainant was injured based on the blood found at the residence," the affidavit states. "There are no records to show [Botello Valadez] was treated at any medical facility. There are no records to show that an ambulance was dispatched to the suspect's address."

According to the affidavit, the suspects allegedly refused to speak to police and all three "have left their jobs and moved out of their individual homes in Texas and Pennsylvania."