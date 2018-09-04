Slain Texas Teen Was Allegedly Stabbed by Boyfriend, then Run Over with His Car

A 20-year-old man faces murder charges in Texas, where he’s accused of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend by stabbing her in the neck and then running her over with his car.

A San Antonio Police Department spokeswoman confirms the allegations against Joshua Garcia, who remains in police custody on $200,000 bond.

Police were summoned to the crime scene just after 1 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a call from a relative the slain woman, Erin Castro.

The relative told police Castro had called her mother to tell her she had allegedly been stabbed in the neck and was being held against her will by Garcia.

Joshua Garcia Bexar County Jail

Officers found her body along a stretch of road, the San Antonio Express-News reports. Citing court records, the paper reports that police said it was immediately obvious Castro had sustained severe bodily trauma.

According to the Express-News, Garcia’s mother told police her son allegedly admitted to her that he ran over Castro.

The suspect’s brother, the paper reports, witnessed the slaying, and allegedly told police he saw Garcia run Castro over, then put his car into reverse and run over her again.

Court records allege that Garcia then exited his vehicle and kicked Castro before driving home.

The paper claims court records allege Garcia told police Castro attacked him while he was driving and that he tried to remain calm. He allegedly told them he ran her over because “he was scared of what would happened if she called police.”

Garcia has yet to enter a plea to the charge and does not have a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.