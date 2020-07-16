Slaying and Dismemberment of Tech Entrepreneur Looks Like a 'Professional Job,' Say Cops

Fahim Saleh was seen on surveillance video entering his condo with a masked man on the day of his death

Investigators in New York City are searching for a masked man last seen with slain tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh inside his building — and they say that his killing might be the work of a professional hitman.

Saleh, 33, was seen on surveillance video on Monday evening. He was spotted entering the elevator in his apartment building. He was followed into his apartment by a man clad in a black suit, mask and gloves. Once inside, a struggle began -- and police tell the New York Times that the man used an electrical stun gun to immobilize Saleh before killing him.

A law enforcement official told the Times on Wednesday said that the killing "looks like a professional job," and referred to it as a "hit."

When family members were unable to reach him on Tuesday afternoon, his sister dropped by his luxury condominium building on Manhattan's Lower East Side. When she discovered his body, which had been dismembered and decapitated, she called police.

Police believe the killer was in the middle of dismembering the body when he or she was interrupted by the arrival of Saleh's sister. Detectives told the Times they suspect that the killer fled to the apartment's back door when the sister came in the front door.

When detectives got to the scene, they first found the man’s torso and an electric saw nearby. The saw was still plugged in. They searched the condo and found the man's head and limbs in different parts of the unit.

They also found cleaning supplies and believe the killer attempted to clean up before being interrupted.

In a statement to CNN, Saleh's family paid tribute to their loved one.

"The headlines talk about a crime we still cannot fathom," the statement reads. "Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind."