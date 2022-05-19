Slain Soccer Star's Husband Allegedly Claimed That God Told Him to Kill Her

Police allege that the husband of a slain 25-year-old soccer standout from the University of Kansas called 911 after she died — and said that God had told him to kill his wife.

Regan Noelle Gibbs, 25, was a former goalie for the University of Kansas soccer team. According to WIBW-TV, she was found critically injured at her apartment on Monday afternoon. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact nature of her injuries is unclear.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE confirms that Gibbs' husband, 26-year-old Chad Joseph Marek, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with first-degree murder. According to the Kansas City Star, domestic violence is being considered as a factor in Gibbs' death.

It's unclear how Gibbs died. Authorities say that based on the condition of her body, they weren't immediately able to determine a cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Now, authorities are trying to determine a motive in the killing. In an interview with WDAF-TV, the Lawrence Police Chief said that Marek called 911 and told authorities that he was commanded to kill her.

Chad Joseph Marek Credit: Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office

"He told us that God told him to do it," Chief Rich Lockhart told the station. "There obviously are some preliminary indicators that this person wasn't mentally stable. We call it being in psychosis, so obviously that is something we will be investigating as well as this case continues."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to cover Gibbs' funeral costs.

"Regan was only 25, a beautiful, kindhearted girl who loved Jesus and people," the GoFundMe organizers wrote. "She had a big heart for the homeless and hoped to go back to school to become a Physicians Assistant to do mission work."

"Regan had a precious soul and she was loved by everyone who knew her," the GoFundMe continues. "She is leaving behind her mom and four younger sisters who are heartbroken by this tragic loss."

Marek has not yet entered a plea and is being held on $1 million bond. His next court appearance is set for May 24. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.