On the Night Before His Funeral, Slain Neurosurgeon's Home Was Broken Into

Mystery continues to swirl around the killing of a beloved neurosurgeon who was found dead in his historic Detroit home in April.

A week after the body of Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, was found in the attic crawlspace of his $1.2 million home on April 23, his house was broken into, the Detroit Police Department said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The break-in at the nine-bedroom home in the city's Boston-Edison Historic District took place sometime during the night between Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 — the day of Hoover's funeral.

The perpetrator or perpetrators got in through a window in the back of the 12,800 square-foot home, police said, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

Home of Dr. Devon Hoover. Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV/Youtube

Police haven't said whether anything was stolen or whether the break-in is related to the doctor's killing.

No one was home at the time of the break-in, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Hoover was shot twice in the head, police said.

"This was not a random act," Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press conference just days after the murder.

Since then, police have said little about the investigation, which remains active.

Neighbors said Hoover often hosted parties and community events at his stately house, which boasts lush, manicured gardens and sits on a quiet, tree-lined street marked with wrought-iron fences and lamp posts.

Family, friends and patients of the doctor known for his compassion and kindness were shocked to learn about his death.

Police found his body on April 23 after his family asked police to check on him when he failed to show up at an event in Indiana.

An autopsy report obtained by the Detroit Free Press and 7 Action News revealed new details about Hoover's slaying. He was shot twice in the head — first above and behind his right ear, and then to the back of the head, the report says, 7 Action News reports. The first shot was not fired at close range, the report says.

With the second shot, "there was a partial muzzle imprint on the inferior edge of this wound," the report says, according to 7 Action News.

Hoover was then dragged facedown to the attic, the report says, according to the Detroit Free Press, and he was naked with only one black sock on his foot. He was covered with a comforter, sheet and a rug, according to the report. He was taken to the attic after he had died, the report says.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Shortly after Hoover's shocking death, police took a person of interest into custody on a charge unrelated to his death, but that person was later released.

Before the person was released, Chief White told reporters, "We are confident that this person has information about what transpired," NBC News reported.

White said police believe Hoover knew his assailant but did not provide additional details about the nature of their relationship.

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.