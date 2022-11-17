Slain Idaho Students Appear to Be Seen on Twitch Video at Food Truck Hours Before They Were Murdered

Four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home on Sunday. No suspects have been named or arrested at this time

By
Published on November 17, 2022 01:59 PM
Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves
Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Photo: Kaylee Goncalves Instagram

As investigators piece together a timeline of the hours leading up to the killings of four University of Idaho students, two of the victims appear to be seen ordering food from a late-night food truck in a livestream video.

In the video, which was has been shared widely on social media, it appears that Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves order food from the truck. The video was broadcast on Twitch — a live-streaming platform — by Grub Wandering Kitchen, which owns the food truck, NBC News reports.

After waiting for the food for around 10 minutes, the two women — who are believed to be Mogen and Goncalves — leave the area. When they leave, an unidentified person who appeared to arrive at the food truck with the two women, but did not order food, raises his hand in their direction, then also walks out of frame quickly.

During a Wednesday press conference, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said authorities are aware of the video — and said it has helped in the investigation.

"It gives us a time and space that we knew where two of our victims were, and that helps us a ton and we'll continue to follow up all leads we can and continue to gather those," Fry said.

The food truck manager, Joseph Woodall, told CNN that the two women did not seem to be in distress or danger when he saw them.

A video still appears to show two of the Idaho victims at a food truck before the incident
Food truck footage. GrubTruckers/Twitch

Around noon on Sunday, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were found dead from apparent stab wounds in an off-campus apartment.

No suspects have been named or arrested at this time.

Fry said that before the killings, Chapin and Kernodle were at a party on campus while Mogen and Goncalves were at a bar downtown. They all returned home around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police said, and their bodies were discovered around noon after a call came in about an unconscious person at the residence.

Two additional roommates were home during the attack but were unharmed, Fry said, but he declined to label them as witnesses. Fry said there was no sign of forced entry at the apartment, and nothing was missing from the home.

Chapin did not live at the home, but was sleeping over with his girlfriend Kernodle, Chapin's mother Stacy Chapin told KING 5.

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. Instagram

Fry also walked back earlier statements by authorities that said there was no threat to the public because this was an "isolated, targeted attack."

"We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there," Fry said during the news conference. "We cannot say there is no threat to the community."

He stressed that the community should "remain vigilant."

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the killings to call 208-883-7054.

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves
