"Taylor Summers and Tristan Sexton have been interviewed face to face by law enforcement and are in no danger at this time," authorities said in a statement

Slain Idaho Girl's Siblings Have Been Found Safe, as Grandmother Sits in Jail on Multiple Charges

The two missing teenage relatives of a slain Idaho 8-year-old girl have been located by authorities — and police say they are not in immediate danger, according to a statement from the Gem County Prosecutor's Office obtained by PEOPLE.

Tristan Conner Sexton, 16, vanished in September 2020. Taylor Summers, 14, disappeared the following month. The two teens lived in the same house as 8-year-old Taryn Summers, who was later found slain.

The statement from prosecutors says: "Taylor Summers and Tristan Sexton have been interviewed face to face by law enforcement and are in no danger at this time."

On April 12, Taryn was reported as a runaway by her grandmother, 54-year-old Connie Ann Smith. The missing persons report prompted a regional search for the missing second-grader.

When police arrived at Smith's home, they discovered that part of the carpet in the girl's bedroom was missing. Smith allegedly told them she had removed and burned the rug because the girl had defecated on it.

After a search of the surrounding area, forensic crews returned to the home on April 14. They allegedly found a spot of blood on Taryn's wall.

According to court documents, authorities then discovered Taryn's body in a black plastic garbage bag on the floor of the back seat of a black Lexus. Investigators said that the little girl was covered with vomit.

Smith was arrested and initially charged with first-degree murder, but is now instead charged with felony failure to notify a death and felony destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. Police say that more charges are forthcoming after an autopsy on Taryn is completed.

Taryn's disappearance reignited scrutiny over the disappearances of both Tristan and Taylor. At the time, family members claimed they had been in contact with the teens, but authorities had not yet spoken with them.

Smith is being held on $800,000 bond. She has waived her right to a speedy preliminary hearing, and will appear in court again on May 25.