In a probable cause affidavit, police have revealed details about the case of slain 8-year-old Taryn Summers

Grandmother Said Idaho Girl, 8, Had Run Away, But Then Child's Body Was Found in Her Car: Police

The body of a missing Idaho 8-year-old was discovered last week inside a garbage bag in the backseat of her grandmother's car — and authorities have filed charges against the grandmother.

According to court documents obtained by KTVB-TV, 54-year-old Connie Ann Smith of Emmett, Idaho, called police on April 12 to report that her granddaughter, Taryn Summers, had run away.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When police arrived at Smith's home, they noticed that part of the carpet in the girl's bedroom was missing. Smith allegedly told them that she had removed part of the carpet and burned it because the girl had defecated on it.

After a search of the surrounding area, forensic crews returned to the home on April 14. They allegedly found a spot of blood on Taryn's wall.

According to the probable cause affidavit, authorities then discovered Taryn's body in a black plastic garbage bag on the floor of the back seat of a black Lexus. Investigators said that the little girl was covered with vomit.

Smith was initially charged with first-degree murder, but is now instead charged with felony failure to notify a death and felony destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. Police say that more charges are forthcoming.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Tristan Sexton, Taylor Summers, Taryn Summers Credit: Gem County Sheriff's Office

Taryn, along with missing relatives Tristan Conner Sexton, 16, and Taylor Summers, 14, were all last seen in Emmett on separate dates, according to the Gem County Sheriff's Office, who added that all three lived in the same home. Tristan vanished in September 2020, and Taylor disappeared in October.

At the time, police said that Taryn may have been a runaway and that all three children might have been together.

According to the East Idaho News, police later told reporters that the older siblings had been located and were not in danger. While law enforcement officials have made contact with Taylor, Tristan was recently contacted by other family members.