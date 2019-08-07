N.Y.C. Comedy Club Owner Killed Alongside Au Pair Remembered as 'Source of Light'

Image zoom David Kimowitz Facebook

The New York City comedy club co-owner who was killed alongside his family’s au pair was remembered ahead of his funeral as a “source of light” who positively impacted every life he touched.

The death of 40-year-old David Kimowitz, who was a part owner of The Stand Comedy Club and Restaurant in Manhattan, has devastated his family, which includes wife Laura and two young daughters.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of David, a one of a kind husband, father, son and brother. He loved his wife Laura and his daughters with all his heart and without limit,” a family spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE. “He carried a deep love for the entire Kimowitz family. He devoted his life to family, friends and spreading laughter and comedy to the masses. He overdelivered on all accounts.”

The statement, which describes Kimowitz as a “source of light,” continued, “We truly appreciate all the overwhelming support, kind words and memories that our friends and communities have shared with us. He meant so much to us all, and we all love him and miss him always. We appreciate the way the media has captured David’s life and legacy. However, at this difficult time, we ask members of the press to respect our family’s privacy so that we may have the time to process and mourn the loss of David’s beautiful life.”

Kimowitz was found unresponsive in a home in Maplewood, N.J. Saturday morning, and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Karen Bermudez-Rodriguez, the family’s 26-year-old au pair, was also found lying critically injured in a nearby street. She was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, and died of her injuries just over an hour later, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Her boyfriend Joseph Porter, 27, was charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and criminal restraint.

According to a family member, Bermudez-Rodriguez never told the Kimowitz family of any conflicts in her relationship with Porter.

Though Bermudez-Rodriguez knew her boyfriend had a key to the Kimowitz home, she had asked him to return it, and the family did not know he had it, the family member said.

It was not immediately clear if Porter has retained an attorney or entered a plea.

A family friend told NJ.com that Bermudez-Rodriguez began working for the Kimowitz family more than a year ago, and had come to the U.S. from Colombia to learn English.

Kimowitz, whose funeral is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in New Jersey, was also fondly remembered by his business partners Cris Italia, Paul Italia and Patrick Milligan, with whom he opened The Stand in 2012.

The trio shared a heartfelt message on the club’s website, paying tribute to the man they called “one of the most beloved figures in the New York comedy scene.”

“He treated everyone like family, and was a beacon of light, wisdom, positivity and kindness to so many comics in an otherwise unforgiving profession,” the message read. “Dave believed he could do anything he put his mind to. It was infectious.”

The note also emphasized Kimowitz’s devotion to his family, who “were everything to him.”

“Dave, we miss you terribly. And although no one can fill the deep void we feel in our hearts, we will do our best to live every day the way that you did,” the message concluded.

Following his death, his family has established The David Kimowitz Memorial Fund in his memory, and encourages those looking to donate to use Venmo @thedavidkimowitzmemorialfund or Zelle, thedavidkimowitzmemorialfund@gmail.com.