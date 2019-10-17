Slain Ala. Kids, 3 and 9, ID'd as Mom Who Attempted Suicide Faces Charges: 'Mean and Evil'

Image zoom Taylor Garcia, 9, and Alvaro Garcia, 3 GoFundMe

Alabama authorities have identified the two young brothers who were allegedly killed by their mother on Saturday.

Taylor Garcia, 9, and his little brother, Alvaro Garcia, 3, were found dead at their home on County Road 1718 near Baileyton, Cullman County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brad Williams, director of communications, confirms to PEOPLE.

“An unthinkable nightmare came true for our family this weekend,” the boys’ sister, Lizeth Lopez, wrote on the GoFundMe she set up to defray their funeral costs. “This past Saturday our family lost two beautiful boys, Alvaro and Taylor García, to a tragic event,” she wrote. “We are completely heartbroken.”

The boys’ mother, Sara Franco Tapia, 32, will be charged with two counts of murder when she leaves the hospital, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said at a press conference Tuesday, local outlet AL.com reports.

She was airlifted to a local hospital on Saturday after deputies found her in a field near her house, Gentry said.

A knife was found nearby, the Associated Press reports.

Tapia underwent emergency surgery when she arrived at the hospital and is now in the ICU in stable condition, AL.com reports. She remains hospitalized for self-inflicted knife wounds.

She is in the custody of sheriff’s deputies and investigators while hospitalized.

“The moment that she is physically able, we will then bring her to the Cullman County Detention Center where she will be charged with two counts of murder,” Gentry said, local station WAFF48 reports.

“We’re hoping within the week” she will be released from the hospital and taken to jail, he said, local station WVTM reports.

The sheriff’s office is in discussions with the Cullman County district attorney’s office about whether to charge her with capital murder.

“We will be seeking no bail,” he said. “It is the district attorney’s office’s position with our support to go to the fullest extent of the law in this case.”

Officials have not said what allegedly led her to kill the children.

Prior to the 911 call made by the children’s father on Saturday, the family “had no contact or reported issues known to us by her or that address,” Gentry said.

Investigators have not found evidence that Tapia suffers from any mental health issues.

“You just can’t cover up mean and evil,” Gentry said.

Finding the children’s bodies was “horrific for first responders,” he said. “You prepare yourself in law enforcement for certain things, but children is something you can never prepare yourself for.”

Like others in the community, he wants to honor the “great memory” of the children.

“The school resource officer (from Taylor’s school) texted me over the weekend and we talked about how good these children were and how Taylor wanted to become a police officer one day,” he said.