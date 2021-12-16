Skeletal Remains of Newborn Found in Storage Unit Rented 27 Years Ago, and Mom, Now 62, Is Arrested
Melissa Sims McCann is accused of keeping the Tennessee storage unit to hide the newborn's remains
A Tennessee woman has been charged after a newborn baby's remains were found in a storage unit she rented for nearly 30 years.
Melissa Sims McCann, of Tullahoma, has been charged with abuse of a corpse and disposal of a corpse in violation of the law, Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott said in a press release.
Authorities believe McCann gave birth to the baby at her home in March 1994 and soon after rented a storage unit at Watts-N-Storage to hide the newborns remains.
They were only discovered after the unit had been auctioned.
Attorney information for McCann was not available Thursday.