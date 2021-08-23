Skeletal Remains Found in Maine Shed Identified as Homeowner's Daughter — Last Heard from in 2019

Authorities have confirmed that skeletal remains found three months ago in a shed at a property in Casco, Maine, are those of Denise Scott Ramsey, the 53-year-old mother who was last heard from in late 2019.

Ramsey, who was reported missing in March, was found by relatives in May, wrapped in sheets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The shed, investigators confirm, was located on land owned by Denise's father, Douglas Scott Sr., who died in March from COVID-19.

Family members were at the deceased 82-year-old man's residence, clearing out the house and its outlying structures, including the shed, when the remains were discovered.

Denise had been living with and caring for her father, who suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder.

Investigators have yet to comment on what may have caused Ramsey's death. It remains under investigation.

Ramsey's daughter, Danielle McNaughton, said she last spoke to her mother in 2019, the day after Christmas.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

McNaughton told WGME she helped officials identify the body.

"She was bright, she was intelligent, she was quick-witted, she was funny," McNaughton said. "There wasn't anyone or anything that she loved more in this world than me and her grandkids."

McNaughton said investigators have said no charges will be filed, "because they couldn't, I guess, find a cause of death."

She also insisted to WGME that her grandfather was too weak to have carried a body out to the shed.