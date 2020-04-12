6 Wounded After Shooting at Calif. Apartment Party amid State's Active Stay-at-Home Order

Image zoom Getty

Six people were shot this weekend during a large party at a California apartment complex, apparently held in defiance of the state’s mandated stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus.

Police responded to a 12:26 a.m. call Saturday to an apartment complex in Bakersfield after receiving word of “multiple shots fired and several victims of a shooting,” the Kern County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located six victims who were shot and discovered that a large party had been going on before the shooting.

The victims — which included a juvenile female and five adults — were transferred to a local hospital where they were treated with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.

The suspects of the shooting were described as four black males driving a white sedan, the sheriff’s office stated.

No arrests have been made at this time and police are conducting an investigation.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A representative from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The gathering of people for a party appears to go against the state’s ongoing stay-at-home order which California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued on March 19.

All Californians — almost 40 million people in total — are to remain inside their residences under the new directive and will only be allowed out to pick up food and other essential items, or for certain other limited purposes. The order is in place until further notice.

RELATED: ‘Vibrant’ Ill. Woman Killed by Stray Bullet While Waiting on Social Distancing Line Outside Store

In accordance with the executive order, all dine-in restaurants, bars and nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness studios, and convention centers were required to stop operation.

Essential services such as pharmacies, gas stations, banks, laundromats and places offering food — such as grocery stores, food banks, farmers markets, convenience stores and eateries with takeout or delivery — are allowed to remain open.

As of April 12, there have been 22,439 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 633 deaths in California, according to a New York Times database.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.