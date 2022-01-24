6 People Found Dead Inside Wisconsin Home in Suspected Homicides: 'Horrific,' Mayor Says

No arrests have been made amid an ongoing investigation, authorities say

Six people have been found dead inside a house in Wisconsin in what is suspected to be multiple homicides, according to police.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities responded to a home in Milwaukee, where they discovered four men and one woman dead within the residence, Paul Formolo, the Assistant Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, said in a press conference, per the Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hours later, early Monday morning, "an additional adult male homicide victim" was found at the location, Dr. Brian Peterson, the Chief Medical Examiner of Milwaukee County, said in a statement on Twitter.

The six deaths are now being investigated as homicides, police said. The release of the individuals' identities is currently pending.

Authorities added that no arrests have been made and a potential motive remains unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

police cruiser Credit: Getty

Milwaukee's Director of the Office of Violence Prevention, Arnitta Holliman, condemned the murders in a release, according to NBC News. She suggested that the six individuals died from gun violence.

"The community is tired. We are tired of seeing people's lives snuffed out too soon in preventable situations," Holliman said. "This is absolutely preventable. Any of the gun violence that we're seeing is preventable and we cannot continue this same trajectory that we've seen for the last two years."

"That means each and every one of us has to step up, speak up, stand up, do something to change the course of what's happening in our community," she stressed.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the incident "horrific" in an emotional post on Twitter. "First, I offer my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Whatever the circumstances, we must share the grief of those who have lost ones," he said.

"It is important not to feel numbed by the ongoing violence in our community. A horrible crime has again occurred, and it is not a movie or a fictional account. These victims died in our city, in one of our neighborhoods," Johnson continued.