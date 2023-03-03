2 Sisters Who Were Victimized by Disgraced Subway Spokesman Jared Fogle Share Their Story: 'He's a Monster'

Two victims of disgraced Subway sandwich spokesman Jared Fogle are speaking out.

Hannah Parrett and Christian Showalter are the stepdaughters of Russell Taylor — the former executive director of Fogle's charity who was convicted alongside him for child sex crimes involving the sisters.

"He's a monster," Showalter tells PEOPLE of Fogle. "He's just a predator."

Fogle's stunning rise and fall — from family-friendly subway spokesman to convicted child sex criminal — is the subject of a new three-part documentary, Jared from Subway: Catching A Monster, premiering on ID on Monday, March 6.

Both sisters tell their stories in the docuseries. (The trailer for the docuseries is shown below.)

The sisters met Fogle around 2011 through Taylor, who was married to their mother Angela Baldwin. The women were in their early teens.

"Jared traveled a lot, obviously for Subway, and he was always on a flight," says Showalter. "We've obviously had face-to-face interaction, but it was more about FaceTime and iMessage. But meeting him was very nonchalant, kind of. Jared was more so of a standby guy. He was more of a watcher. He wasn't very talkative. Not that he didn't speak, but he was very quiet and casual, and Russell was really the complete opposite."

Showalter and Parrett say Taylor and Fogle would text each other about them and their friends.

"I think it was the first time that Jared had ever mentioned anything sexual, Russell had sent a photo of a friend of mine and [me] to Jared," Parrett, now 21, tells PEOPLE. "And of course, Jared was asking who she was and how I knew her and things like that. And then, he started to make sexual comments about her body and what she looked like. Russell showed these to me and wanted me to express those things to her."

"We would read the things that [Fogle] would say about us and our friends, as far as commenting sexually on our bodies and our looks. And [he] would rate us on a scale of who he would want to have sex with more," Parrett adds. "I think that was probably the most unsettling thing that I've seen, because my friend was on top of that list."

"Some of them [had] not even hit puberty yet," says Showalter, now 24. "And to him, he's ranking them on whether he wants to have sex with them or not."

'We Had No Idea This Was Happening'

The two women say Taylor began grooming them at a young age.

"I think that we used to be really innocent young girls, and then he started taking little steps at a time talking about sexual behavior, talking about our boyfriends, talking about curiosity with ourselves sexually," Showalter says. "I think he started so small and he kept taking off layer by layer by layer. And eventually, that was just our reality."

"He would very much so want us to watch porn," she adds. "He would want us to talk about masturbation or sex with our partners at the time or our friends, getting curious about our sexuality. It was a constant thing. He was grooming, 100 percent."

The investigation into Fogle, Taylor and Baldwin started in 2014, when an acquaintance of Taylor's and Baldwin's reached out to the Indiana State Police about Taylor, saying Taylor had offered to send the acquaintance child pornography.

In 2015, federal authorities raided Taylor and Baldwin's Indiana home and found child sexual abuse material as well as hidden cameras used to secretly record minors. (Parrett and Showalter have identified themselves as those minors.) Taylor and Baldwin distributed those images to Fogle and others.

Jared Fogle. Ivan Chavez/AP

"He and our mother were setting up these video cameras and sending text messages back and forth," says Showalter. "For example, it would be as simple as, 'Let's go watch them while they're in the shower. They're getting out now.'"

"Or talk about wanting to have sex with us," adds Parrett.

"We had no idea this was happening," says Showalter. "But it was constantly going on, and that was traumatizing to have obviously figured that out."

Speaking Out to Help Other Survivors

Taylor pleaded guilty in June 2021 to 24 counts of producing child sexual abuse material and was sentenced in May 2022 to 27 years in prison. Baldwin was convicted of two counts of production of child sexual abuse material, one count of conspiracy to produce child sexual abuse material, and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material. She was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Fogle was convicted of distributing and receiving child pornography and traveling in interstate commerce to engage in unlawful commercial sex acts with minors. He was sentenced to 15 and a half years in federal prison.

"I feel justice has been served and it'll continue to be served the more we heal and the more we help people in the same situations," says Parrett.

Today, the sisters are trying to move on.

"We're doing really great, we love our life, and I think we are very motivated to keep going and telling our story for not only each other and our family, but for other victims and survivors that have went through the same thing," says Showalter, who works in behavioral health services in Connorsville.

Parrett, a chef at a nursing home, says she runs recovery meetings and self-help groups.

"I really enjoy being able to share my story and know that it's going to help somebody else, but not only that, help me in the process," she says.

"The main reason we wanted to do the documentary is to not only have the voice, but give other people a voice and bring complete awareness of what happened to us and that it happens all around the world," says Showalter.

"It could be your neighbor. It could be your friend. We really, really want other family members, other victims and survivors to help us bring more awareness to this topic. And it needs to be talked about. It doesn't need to be hushed because some people are embarrassed about it. It's not your fault, and the people who should be embarrassed are the perpetrators. They should be the ones that are embarrassed. Us as victims and survivors, we should stand together. I think that was our main message, and that is still our message."

Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster premieres Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on ID and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.