2 Sisters Killed in Texas Mass Shooting Remembered as 'Rays of Sunshine,' as Mom Remains in Critical Condition

Two young sisters were killed and their mother left hospitalized in the Texas mall mass shooting on Saturday, leaving a family heartbroken and a town shaken as it rallies to support its kids.

Daniela Mendoza, 11, and Sofia Mendoza, 8, were identified by their school district in a letter sent out to parents on Monday, mourning their loss and letting parents know teams of counselors were available on site for their kids.

Daniela was in fourth grade. Her sister Sofia was in second.

"Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students," Wylie Independent School District superintendent David Vinson wrote in a letter to parents, according to local NBC 5. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy."

Vinson said the girls' mother, Ilda Mendoza, is in critical condition, according to The Wylie News.

The mass shooting took place at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when a 33-year-old gunman opened fire at an outdoor shopping mall in Allen, Texas, about 25 miles north of Dallas.

The Mendoza family. gofundme

People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets. Joe Raedle/Getty

The Mendoza sisters were among three child victims of the shooting, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday. The other victim, 3-year-old James Cho, died alongside both his parents, leaving his 6-year-old brother William, who was shot but survived, to grow up without his parents and his little brother.

"Each of these individuals were members of our North Texas community and their loss is felt with heavy hearts," the Allen Police Department said while sharing the information about the eight victims.

A police officer who was on an unrelated call at the mall heard gunshots at about 3:36 p.m. before locating the gunman and killing him.

In a statement over the weekend, President Joe Biden said "such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar."

Biden noted that "the leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence."

Flags at Cheri Cox Elementary, the elementary school the Mendoza sisters attended, were flown at half staff on Monday, The New York Times reported.

The school's principal Krista Wilson called the girls "rays of sunshine," while the local Wylie Elite Cheer school the Mendoza sisters attended encouraged the community to wear yellow, the girls' favorite color.

"Our love for our kiddos and each other will get us through this," Vinson wrote to parents. "Daniela and Sofia will not be forgotten. Hug your kids, and tell them you love them."

Several fundraisers have been set up to help families in recent days, and GoFundMe has set up a central page with each verified fundraiser for the victims.

"The girls have left a void that nothing in the world could ever fill," the page set up for the Mendoza family by the girls' aunt Anabel Del Angel reads. "Please pray for their mom, my sister, and her broken heart. Please also pray for their dad, that despite all the trauma he has had to endure, is still unbelievably strong. They will be forever missed and loved."