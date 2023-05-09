2 Sisters Killed in Texas Mass Shooting Remembered as 'Rays of Sunshine,' as Mom Remains in Critical Condition

Eight people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 11:57 AM
Daniela and Sofia Mendoza, two sisters killed in Saturday's mass shooting in Texas
Daniela and Sofia Mendoza. Photo: GoFundMe

Two young sisters were killed and their mother left hospitalized in the Texas mall mass shooting on Saturday, leaving a family heartbroken and a town shaken as it rallies to support its kids.

Daniela Mendoza, 11, and Sofia Mendoza, 8, were identified by their school district in a letter sent out to parents on Monday, mourning their loss and letting parents know teams of counselors were available on site for their kids.

Daniela was in fourth grade. Her sister Sofia was in second.

"Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students," Wylie Independent School District superintendent David Vinson wrote in a letter to parents, according to local NBC 5. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy."

Vinson said the girls' mother, Ilda Mendoza, is in critical condition, according to The Wylie News.

The mass shooting took place at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when a 33-year-old gunman opened fire at an outdoor shopping mall in Allen, Texas, about 25 miles north of Dallas.

Sofia and Daniela Mendoza
The Mendoza family. gofundme
People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The memorial is for the victims of the May 6th mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call.
People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets. Joe Raedle/Getty

The Mendoza sisters were among three child victims of the shooting, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday. The other victim, 3-year-old James Cho, died alongside both his parents, leaving his 6-year-old brother William, who was shot but survived, to grow up without his parents and his little brother.

"Each of these individuals were members of our North Texas community and their loss is felt with heavy hearts," the Allen Police Department said while sharing the information about the eight victims.

A police officer who was on an unrelated call at the mall heard gunshots at about 3:36 p.m. before locating the gunman and killing him.

In a statement over the weekend, President Joe Biden said "such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar."

Biden noted that "the leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence."

Flags at Cheri Cox Elementary, the elementary school the Mendoza sisters attended, were flown at half staff on Monday, The New York Times reported.

The school's principal Krista Wilson called the girls "rays of sunshine," while the local Wylie Elite Cheer school the Mendoza sisters attended encouraged the community to wear yellow, the girls' favorite color.

"Our love for our kiddos and each other will get us through this," Vinson wrote to parents. "Daniela and Sofia will not be forgotten. Hug your kids, and tell them you love them."

Several fundraisers have been set up to help families in recent days, and GoFundMe has set up a central page with each verified fundraiser for the victims.

"The girls have left a void that nothing in the world could ever fill," the page set up for the Mendoza family by the girls' aunt Anabel Del Angel reads. "Please pray for their mom, my sister, and her broken heart. Please also pray for their dad, that despite all the trauma he has had to endure, is still unbelievably strong. They will be forever missed and loved."

Related Articles
texas mall shooting victims tout only
A Family of 3, 2 Young Sisters and a Beloved Security Guard: Here Are the Victims of the Texas Mass Shooting
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
At Least 8 People Killed in Texas Mall Shooting: 'Senseless Act of Violence'
People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The memorial is for the victims of the May 6th mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call.
Texas Mall Shooter Identified, Was Possible Neo-Nazi Sympathizer: Reports
A vigil of nine crosses is placed at the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlet Mall in remembrance of those that died from the mass shooting that happened the day before in Allen, Texas, USA, 07 May 2023. According to the police, nine people including the gunman were killed on 06 May 2023 after a man opened fire at passers-by. At least nine killed in a shooting at a mall in Texas, Allen, USA - 07 May 2023
Texas Mall Shooting Survivor Says Slain Store Associate 'Saved Our Lives'
Plainview Elementary School in Plainview, Texas
Texas Parents Protest After 1st Graders Allegedly Forced Girl, 6, to Perform Sex Act, Recorded it on iPad
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people were shot and killed the night before, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in unincorporated San Jacinto County, Texas. The suspect, Francisco Oropeza, who lives next door, is still at large. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Suspected Gunman Behind Texas Mass Shooting Found Hiding in a Closet Under Laundry, Ending 4 Day Manhunt
Cameron Everest Brand
2 Teens Killed, 4 Wounded During Mississippi After-Prom Party Shooting
arrests made in sweet 16 party shooting
2 Teenage Brothers Charged in Alabama Sweet 16 Shooting that Killed 4, Injured 28
Marsiah “Siah” Emmanuel Collins, 19; Philstavious Dowdell, 18; Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23; and Shaunkivia “Keke” Nicole Smith, 17
All 4 Slain Victims Identified in Alabama Sweet 16 Mass Shooting, But Nobody Has Been Arrested
Dowdell
Football Player and Athletic Manager, Both with College Plans, ID'd as Victims of Alabama Sweet 16 Shooting
Andy Beshear
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Says 2 of His Close Friends Were Killed in the Louisville Mass Shooting
Crime scene tape cordons off a street as law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville
5 Dead, 9 Injured After Mass Shooting in Downtown Louisville, Police Confirm
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
Suspect in Louisville Shooting Identified as 25-Year-Old Employee Connor Sturgeon: Police
Picture shows the area where a shooting took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky
5th Victim Dies in Hospital Following Monday's Mass Shooting at Louisville Bank
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
Police Identify the 4 People Killed in Monday's Mass Shooting at a Downtown Louisville Bank
Mayor Craig Greenberg, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Louisville Metro Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel pose for a photo, in Louisville
Hero Rookie Officer Who Exchanged Gunfire with Louisville Shooter in Critical Condition After Brain Surgery