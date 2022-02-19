Sisters in Survival: How Women Who Escaped Kidnappers Have Helped Each Other Heal

When kidnapping survivors Elizabeth Smart, now 34, and Kara Robinson Chamberlain, 35, met, they were bonded by their pasts — and saw an opportunity to bring other survivors in on the "sisterhood"

Elizabeth Smart was 14 when she was abducted from her Utah home at knifepoint in 2002. Not three weeks later, on the other side of the country, 15-year-old Kara Robinson Chamberlain was approached by a man in her friend's front yard and forced into his vehicle.

Unaware at the time, Smart and Chamberlain would soon be inextricably linked by circumstance, as both became members of a small community of women — a "sisterhood nobody wants to be a part of" — who survived unthinkable horrors at the hands of their abductors.

In adulthood, years into their independent journeys to recovery, the two women met face to face and quickly connected over their shared experiences.

Chamberlain described how she was drawn to Smart in an interview with Oxygen: "I remember the first time I met her and we were talking about why I hadn't come forward with my story before and I said, 'You know, there's this look people get when they hear your story.' And she said, 'Oh, I know the look,' and that was the first moment of being like, 'You get me, you see me, you see what I've been through,'" said Chamberlain, whose incredible story of survival was far less publicized than Smart's.

In 2019, after participating in an interview with Smart, Chamberlain took part in a 90-minute Lifetime special, Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case, with other sisters in survival to lend support to Closs, a Wisconsin teen who escaped her captor in 2019.

"I sat down on a couch with Elizabeth and five other women who had survived kidnappings and sexual assaults," Chamberlain tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "And that was the moment that I realized that I really had a bigger purpose. I knew that I could find a reason for what happened. And I always knew that what happened to me was something that happened so that I could help other people."

She continues: "I was healed on that couch, sitting there talking to those women, in a way that I didn't even realize I was hurting."

Kara Robinson Chamberlain A SWEET NOTE

Left: Young Kara Robinson Chamberlain | Credit: Courtesy Kara Robinson Chamberlain Right: Young Elizabeth Smart | Credit: George Frey/Landov

Chamberlain teamed up with Smart, whose abduction has been depicted numerous times on screen over the years, to work on a documentary that could do her own story justice.

The final product, called Escaping Captivity: The Kara Robinson Story, premiered on Oxygen last year, detailing how Chamberlain not only outsmarted her captor — serial killer Richard Evonitz — but used her remarkable memory to help police track him down and stop his reign of terror.

"I want everyone to always have a sense of hope because no one gets through this life without their fair share of struggle and trial and heartbreak, and I think Kara's story really just brings that ultimate sense of hope," Smart told Oxygen about the documentary. "I'm so proud of Kara and I'm so proud of everything that she's doing."

The women — who both are now married with children of their own — have been so comforted by their conversations with other survivors that they make an active effort to pay the feeling forward.

Aside from telling her story at speaking engagements and on TV, Chamberlain details her daily healing journey on her website, Instagram, and TikTok. She also helps educate others who work with victims on how to be an effective ally.

"If you look at what our statistics say, which is probably a conservative estimate, that one in three women experience sexual assault in their lifetime. I realized that up to maybe more than a third of our population of women are experiencing something. And they may never get the opportunity to sit down and to talk to someone who really understands what they went through," Chamberlain tells PEOPLE.

"And I thought, if I can do that, if I can bring that to other women in some way, shape or form, that would just be the epitome of my purpose, if I could just help other people," she says.