Woman Celebrating Birthday and Her Sister Identified as 2 of 4 People Killed in L.A. Party Shooting
A girl celebrating her birthday has been identified as one of four people gunned down in a brutal "ambush" shooting at a party in California.
Breahna Stines, 20, – who was marking her birthday with a party at a short-term rental property in Inglewood, a neighborhood in Los Angeles on Sunday – was killed alongside her sister, Marneysha Hamilton.
"They both were outgoing, beautiful girls," the sisters' mom, Tiffney, told The Los Angeles Times. "They both had futures ahead of them, and to have it taken away…"
The siblings along with a male victim were pronounced dead at the scene, according to local news outlets CBSLA and ABC7. A fourth victim died while being transported to the hospital.
The two male victims have been identified by 21-year-old Teron Whittiker Jr. and 21-year-old Jayden Griffin, per KTLA.
The fifth victim, who was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in a critical condition, is expected to survive.
The mass shooting occurred just blocks from SoFi Stadium where next month's Super Bowl will be held.
"This is the largest number of shooting victims in a single crime in Inglewood since the 1990s," Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said in a news release posted to the Inglewood Police Department's Twitter page on Sunday. "Our entire homicide unit is working this crime."
"This information, along with the targeted nature of this crime, the weapons used … indicate that this crime was indeed gang-related," Mayor Butts wrote.
"This crime is singular in the large number of victims," Mayor Butts said in a news conference via KTLA.
"It's singular in how calculated this ambush was. And we are committed to bringing the people that committed this crime to justice."
The gunmen are still at large, and the Inglewood Police Department urges anyone with information to "submit a tip via @LACrimeStopper" on Twitter.